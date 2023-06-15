Bear

Louis Livingston-Garcia photo. 

A Kodiak bear looks at an approaching bear with her cubs in tow in 2021. 

More than 80 years ago, sportsmen and conservationists worked together to advocate for the protection of the Kodiak Brown Bear and its habitat. The Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1941, encompassing more than two-thirds of the nearly 4,000 square miles of our beautiful island. In the intervening years, the bear population has rebounded to historically high levels while the human population is about ten times higher than it was back then. How has that population change been working for us, bears and humans, especially since we share the same habitat?

Of course, over the years, much more than the population has changed! The road system and transportation, the way we handle our garbage, and the amount of garbage generated in our community, to name a few, have also changed dramatically. In recent years, the Kodiak Island Borough’s Solid Waste Advisory Board (SWAB), along with local, state, and national agencies, has been involved in issues with bears searching for human food in dumpsters and roll carts around our community, as well as at the landfill.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.