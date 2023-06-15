More than 80 years ago, sportsmen and conservationists worked together to advocate for the protection of the Kodiak Brown Bear and its habitat. The Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1941, encompassing more than two-thirds of the nearly 4,000 square miles of our beautiful island. In the intervening years, the bear population has rebounded to historically high levels while the human population is about ten times higher than it was back then. How has that population change been working for us, bears and humans, especially since we share the same habitat?
Of course, over the years, much more than the population has changed! The road system and transportation, the way we handle our garbage, and the amount of garbage generated in our community, to name a few, have also changed dramatically. In recent years, the Kodiak Island Borough’s Solid Waste Advisory Board (SWAB), along with local, state, and national agencies, has been involved in issues with bears searching for human food in dumpsters and roll carts around our community, as well as at the landfill.
If you were in Kodiak for the summer of 2022, you may remember FaceBook posts of bear families that were recorded in neighborhoods and around schools, breaking open roll carts, tipping over dumpsters, pilfering chicken coops and terrorizing pets. Perhaps you encountered bear scat on the local hiking trails loaded with remnants of plastic bags. These concerns aren’t new, but it seems that they are becoming more frequent. At the same time, people from Kodiak and around the world have enjoyed being able to watch bears without having to spend thousands of dollars to fly to remote areas.
Kodiak bears have long been important culturally and economically to the people of Kodiak. We must remember that the entire Kodiak archipelago is bear country. How can we continue to co-exist with our bears? How do we, as community members, want to live with these amazing creatures? And that means that humans are safe, our children can walk to and from school safely. It also means that the bears remain wild and healthy.
This Saturday, the Kodiak Unified Bear Subcommittee (KUBS), supported by the Solid Waste Advisory Board (SWAB), is hosting Kodiak’s first-ever bear awareness town meeting, called “Living with Bears Around Kodiak.”
The idea is that everyone will have the opportunity to better understand the issues of living safely with bears. In addition, it will be an opportunity to share ideas and potential solutions. The evening will include brief overviews from a panel of local experts about topics such as life history, bear management, problem bears, bear-human interaction challenges, and potential ways to address these challenges.
Second, there will be opportunities to ask questions and give constructive input into finding solutions for these challenging issues. Third, participants will be able to focus in on specific topics they are most interested in, and discuss ideas with panelists and other agency representatives at informal “breakout” sessions. It’s an important way for community members to become better informed AND to provide useful input and feedback to the people who are involved in managing our remarkable bears.
Please join us Saturday at the Bayside Fire Station, starting at 5:30 PM. Oh, and in case this helps you decide, there will be door prizes! SWAB will have a variety of prizes to offer, including a free month of waste collection for customers in good standing!
Kerry Irons moved to Kodiak with her family from Fairbanks 28 years ago, at which point she started her career in public education in the Kodiak Island Borough School District. She has been a classroom teacher, statewide mentor teacher, reading teacher, instructional support coordinator for the district and an elementary school principal. She retired at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Since that time, she has become involved in volunteer work that includes membership on the Solid Waste Advisory Board since the spring of 2022. She is deeply motivated to help make the world a better place for future generations, and that includes using our resources wisely and educating our young people on how to make a positive difference in the world.
