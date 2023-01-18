Most of us occasionally leave Kodiak to visit family and friends. Now, after the holidays and before things get busy this spring, is a great time for that. I am currently on such a journey of Socialization.
We are staying with a family with an almost 2-year-old young child. It is always fun to watch toddlers in their quest to figure out language and how it can work for them. At this age, the world is all about them and learning how to manipulate others into responding to their needs and wants.
They spend a lot of time exploring inanimate objects to build their framework of what is what. If they play with other children at this age, they play next to each other more than with each other. Their brain is not yet developed for the skills of socializing in a group, and their concept of self is still forming.
If you step into a middle school classroom with children 10 years older than this little toddler, the focus of their attention is almost reversed. At this age, they understand what is expected from them on a daily basis and can grasp even abstract concepts.
What interests and puzzles them the most are the interactions with others of their own age. They are conscientious of their own appearance and standing in social groups, and while they are trying to form an image of self, their bodies and hormones are in constant transition.
Young teenagers like to observe those around, compare and measure themselves up, and it becomes paramount to fit in and to be liked. Some of this need to fit in stays with us for the rest of our lives, but in a seemingly contradictory way, we also need to stand out and ascertain our individuality.
Fitting in with a group makes sense in animal communities, where the group provides the benefits of safety, lower risk of predation, or increased access to food or other resources. For example, geese that migrate south to better feeding grounds in the winter benefit from the V-shaped flight pattern that saves energy for the individuals, and younger birds may benefit from the experience of older veterans in finding the best resting and feeding places along the way.
In a school of fish, it is good to fit in because large numbers of look-alikes prevent a predator from focusing in on any one individual. Standing out would be deadly for the individual, if a predator can then focus in on that one that looks different.
In the case of the geese, aberrant behavior would be a disadvantage for the whole group, so those who can’t keep up with the group are likely left behind.
If the group hunts together, like dog sharks, group conformity ensures communication and ultimately participation in the feeding feast. We all know that the group that works well together has a higher productivity.
Despite the tendency to accept only those into the social group who conform with the mainstream looks and behaviors, there are examples of acceptance of outliers as well.
Sometimes, animal groups accept, adopt and even protect individuals of another species.
Escaped parakeets, for example, are often integrated in flocks of wild sparrows, and a flock of wild mallard ducks may have one individual of a different species mixed in. And there are tales of single dolphins swimming along with a pod of Orca whales.
On the other hand, sick or deformed animals may be left behind or even attacked, especially when the times are rough for survival. At those times, the weak and sickly get left behind or chased away for the sake of better chances for the stronger individuals. This makes sense from the perspective of survival of the species. As Spock remarks in the Star Trek episode the Wrath of Khan, “Logic clearly dictates that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.”
Statistically, if one takes a sample group of any species and collects data on any given measurable parameter they are likely to end up with a bell-shaped distribution (there are exceptions). Let me unravel this statement: If you go fishing for crab and you are lucky enough to catch some, you have to take a measure of their carapace width to see if they are of legal size.
If you actually wrote down the carapace width of each crab, you would most likely have some that are small, some that are large, and most of them would fall somewhere in between.
Similarly, if you took all the dogs in Kodiak and recorded their weight you would have some that are light, some that are really heavy, and most would fall somewhere in between. If you then graphed out your data and applied a trendline, it would look like a bell-shaped curve. The same goes for most aspects of humans, whether they are physical aspects, inherent personality traits or learned skills.
Outliers are data points that don’t fit into the trend. The first thing a scientist does when they see an outlier is to double and triple check to see if there was a mistake made either in the data collection or the recording. If the outlier is legitimate, it may trigger a search for an explanation; perhaps there is a mutation, a disease or extraordinary circumstances.
We tend to be suspicious of anything that is outside of the bell-shape of the population. However, when the environment changes, the “normal” may no longer provide the best set of attributes. If food is sparse, smaller individuals may have an advantage because they need less food to thrive. If food is abundant, it may be better to be big and outcompete others within the same species.
Diversity within a population ensures that there are always some genetic combinations that allow for flexibility at the extremes of every physical parameter, skill or self-expression.
As people we should embrace this diversity rather than being afraid of anyone who is different. Those who feel that they don’t fit in are left with a choice to either try their best and always feel not good enough, or to stand out and embrace their individualism no matter what others think.
Either way, socializing takes more energy for those who feel like the square peg trying to fit into a round hole. These people are brave and amazing. They are the parakeets in the flock of sparrows. If they get together, they form a flock of parakeets and may reshape their own environment. They also have stories that are outside of the normal curve; they are the amazing outliers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.