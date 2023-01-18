Most of us occasionally leave Kodiak to visit family and friends. Now, after the holidays and before things get busy this spring, is a great time for that. I am currently on such a journey of Socialization.

We are staying with a family with an almost 2-year-old young child. It is always fun to watch toddlers in their quest to figure out language and how it can work for them. At this age, the world is all about them and learning how to manipulate others into responding to their needs and wants.

