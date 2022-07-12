Scientist Bruce Wright has been studying the Alaska ecosystem for most of his adult life. He has worked for everyone from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration to the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association and his current gig as senior scientist for the Knik Tribe.
He has studied the effects of nuclear testing and the Exxon Valdez oil spill on Alaska’s ecosystem. He is among Alaska’s top authorities on its apex predators, like eagles, killer whales and great white sharks. But in his current work with the Knik Tribe, Mr. Wright has been calling attention to an even deadlier threat. One that has been carried by the tides and currents to the farthest reaches of Alaskan waters, and that is just waiting to be triggered by the inevitably warming waters of the North Pacific.
The dinoflagellate Alexandrium is a single-celled creature classified as a type of algae. But they are not the green scum that collects on the bottom of your boat. Many dinoflagellates are technically plants because they use photosynthesis to produce their own energy.
But they are freaky. For one thing they are self-propelled. Their name describes the two “whips” that they extend out and use to whirl through the water like a little propeller. Some are light sensitive, and one has the smallest known “eye.” They are amazingly diverse. Some are predators, and some are prey. Some are parasites, and some are symbionts, like Venom. Some spend most of their lives living inside other creatures like corals and crabs. Some, like Alexandrium, are free-floating ocean dwellers. And they are incredibly successful. They can be found in all aquatic environments — fresh, salt, or brackish — including snow, glaciers and sea ice.
Yes, dinoflagellates are extremely adaptable. Alexandrium’s unique adaptation is that it is nature’s supreme poisoner. According to Mr. Wright, it produces about 50 neurotoxins, most notably saxitoxin. These toxins are the source of paralytic shellfish poisoning, or PSP, which causes the deadly “red tides.”
Alexandrium’s target for these toxins is a copepod, a shrimp-like critter about the size of a half grain of rice. Copepods voraciously graze on blooming algae, like goats in the flower garden. Alexandrium’s paralytic toxins immobilize them, which curtails their feasting. But that makes the copepods sitting ducks for predators like herring and sandlance, who can in turn be poisoned themselves.
“If they eat too many of the toxic copepods, then they die,” said Mr. Wright in a recent interview. “And I’ve seen wind rows of dead sandlance on the beach that are six-feet wide, two-feet high and half a mile long. There are literally millions of killed sandlance from eating the copepods. And they’re also toxic when they are dead on the beach and seagulls and eagles eat them. So animals from the bottom of the food web all the way up to the top predators are at risk.”
Mr. Wright is now engaged in research measuring levels of these toxins in the livers of chinook salmon.
Sandlance and herring are a major food source for them, and the possible role of algal toxins in their decline is of great interest.
And he stresses that all subsistence bivalves harvested in Alaska should now be tested before consumption. Clams and mussels filter feed on the Alexandrium, which blooms at ocean temperatures of 8 degrees Celsius (46.4 degrees Fahrenheit) and above. Temps that high are becoming increasingly common in Alaska waters where they have historically been cooler.
And the seeds of destruction are already sown, even in places where red tides have been rare or nonexistent. Alexandrium goes into a dormant phase when conditions are not favorable, in which it forms cysts and sinks to the bottom. These cysts are very durable, and will just wait there on the bottom indefinitely for conditions to improve.
As Bruce Wright observes:
“Up in the Arctic, in the Chukchi Seas, water temperatures rarely get above 5 degrees Celsius, 6 or 7 maybe. If they start hitting 8, 10 degrees then you’re going to have blooms up there. The cysts are up there. You go and you look on the bottom and the cysts are there. They have probably been carried by ocean current.
“The Alaska Coastal Current starts in the Gulf of Alaska and hugs the coast all the way to Greenland, basically, and it’s carrying the cells with it. So, it’s just a matter of water temperature. We have plenty of nutrients for there to be harmful algal blooms, and we have plenty of sunlight starting in the springtime. It’s just a matter of water temperatures. As the oceans warm, the risks increase for greater distribution and longer duration and higher levels of PSP toxins.”
Warming waters will mean a changing marine ecosystem. And it seems some of the most significant changes will be among the smallest bits, at the base of the food web.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
