Eleanor King

MIKE ROSTAD photo

Eleanor King, right, with customer Rhonda McBride. 

It was Sunday, April 2. Two days after the death of my wife, Kathy.

After church, I decided to go to King’s Diner, where I knew I would have someone to talk to. The minute I opened the door, Eleanor King, owner and head cook, ran out of the kitchen and threw her arms around me, expressing condolences. In spite of her full attention to the kitchen, Eleanor had time to reach out to someone who desperately needed a hug.

