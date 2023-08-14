It’s been a wet and wild growing season, affecting many plants (and their growers) in weird ways. Take garlic, for example.
Wet and cold growing conditions have delayed harvest. Or has it?
I pulled my garlic 10 days ago. Before digging up my whole crop, though, I sampled it every few days by lifting a bulb, the entire plant, to see if the batch was ready.
Many sources will tell you that browning of the leaves is another indication of when to harvest, but this varies widely between garlic varieties. So, I’ve never relied on this method. Rather, I gently reach down into the soil to feel for shapely, plump cloves (a smooth, round bulb is not ready). Or I simply pull a plant.
But this year fooled me.
I’d sampled a few plants over a two-week period and all looked good. Little did I know that the plants I’d pulled didn’t accurately represent the entire crop.
When I finally harvested the bulbs, I discovered that a good number of the cloves had already separated, or split, from the stem.
What does that mean, exactly?
Can you still eat the garlic?
Store it?
After nurturing your garlic for 9 months, split bulbs are not the end of the world. Today we’ll address what causes garlic bulbs to split, which is one of the most common issues with growing hardneck garlic.
1. Excessive Moisture: Soggy soil or overwatering near the time of harvest can cause the bulbs to become waterlogged and the cloves to separate from the stem.
Solution: Reduce watering as the garlic approaches maturity or, expecting rain (hello summer 2023), try to cover your garlic to fend off water. Ideally, the soil should start to dry out in the weeks leading up to harvest.
Extreme Heat: Oops, sorry. This one doesn’t apply to us!
2. Nutrient Imbalance: Garlic, as all allium or onion crops, are heavy feeders. Thus, a lack of certain nutrients, especially potassium and calcium, can cause the bulb to mature unevenly or weaken the bulb structure, leading to bulbs splitting and cloves separating from the stem.
First and foremost, perform a soil test. Don’t just add stuff blindly. You wouldn’t take medications without finding out what the problem was and what you needed, right?
That said, the best, all-round source of nutrients is compost. In Kodiak we are well-blessed with heaps of compostable materials. Sources of organic potassium include: Greensand, a naturally occurring mineral that’s rich in potassium, kelp and potassium rock dust.
As for calcium: Again, compost, folks. Then eggshells, crushed shells (shell meal from oysters, crabs, etc.), and dolomite lime.
3. Disease or Pests: Certain diseases, like White Rot or Fusarium Basal Rot, and pests such as nematodes can weaken the plant’s structure. While it may or may not result in the cloves separating from the stem., this is serious.
Solution: It’s serious because if your garlic develops a “rot” or other disease, it can be many years before you can grow garlic in the same bed.
Practice good crop rotation, maintain healthy soil conditions, and use pest and disease-free cloves for re-planting.
4. Poor Soil Structure: Hard, compacted or clay-heavy soil (think Kodiak’s volcanic, “butter clay” soil) can hinder bulb expansion and development, causing bulbs to split.
Solution: Grow garlic in raised beds and amend the soil with organic matter — COMPOST! — to improve structure and drainage.
Now, here is the No. 1 reason garlic bulbs split:
5. Late Harvesting: As I learned this year, if hardneck garlic is left in the ground too long, the cloves will often separate from the stem.
Bingo.
Solution: Monitor your garlic closely as it nears maturity, and plan to harvest when about half of the leaves have turned brown and withered.
If your garlic cloves have separated from the stem, you still need to cure it.
Hang them upside down or right side up in bunches of four to six plants. Or leave them to try on a rack or wire shelves. Make sure all sides get good air circulation.
After a few weeks, the garlic should be totally dry and ready to store. How do you know when your garlic is ready for long-term storage? Your nose knows. Take a sniff just above the top of the bulb. If you could no longer smell garlic, it’s ready.
Gently brush off (do not wash) excess dirt, remove only the dirtiest wrappers, trim roots to 1/4 or 1/2 of an inch, and cut tops to 1 to 2 inches.
Store in a cool, dry, dark place. That means NOT in the fridge or in a damp garage. As for the bulbs that split and separated from the stem, these should be eaten first, as they will not store well.
A couple more things:
The flavor increases as the garlic bulbs dry. Properly stored (and if you grew enough!), your garlic should last until the next crop is harvested the following summer.
And, finally, if you plan on planting garlic again next season, save some of your largest, best-formed bulbs to plant again in the fall. Otherwise, local sources should have “planting garlic” in stock soon.
