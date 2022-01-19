I slept in until 9:30 a.m. Monday. I only do that maybe twice in a year. When I woke up, the red glow of a brilliant winter sunrise peeked into the bedroom window. It is Martin Luther King Day and I have nowhere to be, nothing that was expected of me before sunrise. My partner already let the dogs out for their morning constitutional and fed them, and woke me with a cup of fresh coffee in bed. I feel spoiled and appreciate the moment, for life is good.
Life is good as long as I choose to think about it that way, as long as I focus on the positive things, big and small. Lately, this has not always been the case. There are many reasons to get beat down, feel “a state of mental or emotional strain or tension resulting from adverse or very demanding circumstances.” That is verbatim the dictionary definition of stress. Need I go into it? I see it in the faces of people, or rather, just in their eyes since the rest is usually covered by a mask. People dealing with the many effects of being denied the very things that keep them mentally and physically sound and healthy. People who are just tired of dealing with all the stressors created by the pandemic disruption of normalcy and an accumulation of blows to their lives while denied access to their usual coping mechanisms.
Lately, there has been a lot of research into ecosystem multi-stressors. For example, there is a publication with the unpronounceable title, “Stressors in the Marine Environment: Physical and Ecological Responses; Societal Implications.” The book is actually a few years old by now. The authors took it upon themselves to shine a light upon topics from salinity as a stressor, to lack of oxygen, chemical pollution, ocean acidification, climate change, ultraviolet radiation to noise. What a cheerful read, I can’t wait!
One of the tidbits of advice to deal with stress I have heard is to turn off or limit the times you listen to the news. If you don’t know what’s going on, you can’t feel bad about it. While that certainly works, I am not sure that it solves anything. It reminds me of my childhood when my mother asked my brother to clear the table and instead of using a rag to wipe it, he just turned off the light. As you may have spotted, the flaw with this course of action is that when you open your ears or turn on the light, the problem is still there. We can feel the challenging times in our friends and neighbors who are having a harder time putting on a smile and keeping on being fine.
Animal populations can rebound from bad years if the conditions change for the better. If not, another, better adapted species will fill the niche. People also rebound when the conditions improve. What we can also choose to do is look on the bright side and take stock. I learned as a kid in wilderness survival lessons that the first step of survival is to recognize that you are in trouble. The second step is to take inventory of what you have to work with. Sometimes, this inventory is helpful in lifting ones’ outlook, because when it comes down to the bare minimum, many of us have more than is needed.
Where is the good news? I have noticed that people are tired of trying to do anything, start or plan anything, because they are tired of every plan going down, every party cancelled, every meeting virtual and every event postponed. So many of us are forced to put a part of our lives on hold. Yet today we are celebrating the life of a man who lived through extremely hard and unfair times, who spent years in prison, and fought for a lifetime to better the conditions of the people around him and who eventually died fighting to make the world a better place. If you have indeed followed the advice to turn off the news, you may have missed changes on the political stage that are unrelated to COVID, but at least as concerning, disruptive and virulent. We can’t really afford to turn off the news in the long term, nor can we continue to hibernate.
Another step in wilderness survival is to help each other hold on to hope by telling stories and playing games. So, after a day that started with coffee in bed and the sunrise in the window, and then produced this column call to action, I will now take out some board games and gather those close to me around a table. We make do with what we can until the world unfreezes, and when it does, we will be ready, and it will be amazing, because that is nature’s way.
