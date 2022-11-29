Terry Haines

The North Pacific Fishery Management Council has been given the ultimate high profile assignment: The Case of the Crashed Bering Sea Snow Crab. They must both identify the crab’s killer, and bring the victim back from the dead, as specified by the Magnuson Stevens Act, the national law that governs all U.S. fisheries.

But, unfortunately, the perpetrator is outside their jurisdiction.

