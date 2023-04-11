Terry Haines

Terry Haines

The North Pacific Fishery Management Council was recently presented with a report on a workshop held in February by its Science and Statistical Committee titled “Rapid change in the northern Bering and southern Chukchi seas — Identifying ecosystem responses and effects on the management of federal fisheries.”

This typically stone-faced scientific title might well be translated: “Holy crap! Climate change up north is on steroids! Can fishery managers run fast enough to keep up with it?”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.