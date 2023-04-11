The North Pacific Fishery Management Council was recently presented with a report on a workshop held in February by its Science and Statistical Committee titled “Rapid change in the northern Bering and southern Chukchi seas — Identifying ecosystem responses and effects on the management of federal fisheries.”
This typically stone-faced scientific title might well be translated: “Holy crap! Climate change up north is on steroids! Can fishery managers run fast enough to keep up with it?”
And, indeed, in his opening remarks at the workshop Councilmember Bill Tweit took note of the new challenges faced by the Council as fish stocks move to the north, chased by increasing water temperatures.
Does the Council have the necessary tools to continue to manage for optimum yield by providing sustainable harvests to commercial and traditional users in an environment of a heat-driven fish exodus? And, as the report puts it: “Given the expanding footprint of Bering Sea fish populations into habitats that previously were dominated by an Arctic fish assemblage and that provide the food and livelihoods for people in the region.”
Councilmember Tweit emphasized the importance of communication among participants, including the use of indigenous knowledge. As the report describes it: “As we develop new management frameworks, as much thought must be given to inclusion, communication, implementation and defensibility as to the development itself.”
Defensibility assumedly means resistance to lawsuits, which could gum things up just as they are trying to speed them along. Emphasis was given to the need to bridge gaps among user groups and the science and management community. The report suggests: “Effective strategies will include the choice of accessible vocabulary, broadening our listening skills, encouraging creativity, and eliminating communication hierarchies.” So all they need to do is change the way they talk, listen and think.
The report goes on to emphasize “the need for councils to prepare now for complex management decisions due to climate change, the need for investing in the development of new data collection, and analysis tools that are responsive to changing conditions, the need for SSCs and Councils to transition toward more sophisticated tools and approaches, and the critical role of stakeholder engagement for adaptive management to be successful.” In other words, get ready to spend more money, and work both faster and harder, while including more participants.
Among the participants they would like to include are local residents who can provide on-the-ground information in real time. One example of data they could provide is about the distribution and condition of seabirds.
Plankton, or the tiny plants and critters at the base of the food web, are primary drivers of the marine ecosystem. Scientists are guessing that during marine heat waves blooms of big nutritious fatty zooplankton are being replaced by smaller, less nutritious versions that are less able to support the needs of the fish that eat them.
But it’s a big ocean, and plankton can be tough to sample. Seabirds can give us clues in real time about the quality of available prey. During past heat waves they have been observed massing in groups offshore. During the heatwave of 2014-2015, fish-eating seabirds in the Bering Sea bugged out to the north, following the fish, while zooplankton eating auklets remained in the Northern Bering Sea longer than in previous years, but their diet was composed mostly of “junk food” zooplankton.
Widespread die-offs of both fish and plankton eating seabirds were observed during the heatwave, and they produced few young. Murres and kittiwakes began to show up in the northern Chukchi Sea where they had never before been seen in great numbers, suggesting immigration of starving birds from the south. Local residents in the Bering Strait region have a deep historical knowledge of seabird population trends and the ability to observe present-day populations. It is hoped that their data can be integrated with traditional scientific sources.
As fish like Pacific cod, walleye pollock, and other subarctic species move north they find themselves competing in a smaller and smaller area for habitat and prey. Snow crabs seem to be one of the losers in this dynamic, as the shrunken cold pool has simply taken away their preferred habitat and left them vulnerable to cod depredation.
Meanwhile, cold-water-inhabiting arctic species have fled to a shrunken northern distribution, with unknown consequences. It has been speculated that the “carrying capacity,” or the numbers of important fish, bird and mammal species that the northern Bering Sea ecosystem can support, might continue to diminish. This, in a part of Alaska that is already challenged by food insecurity.
As commercial fishing becomes more and more common in the Northern Bering and Chukchi seas, so will potential interactions with threatened bearded and ringed seals, both of which have designated critical habitat there. The distribution of endangered bowhead whales that overwinter has shifted from the Southeast Bering Sea into the northern Bering Sea and southern Chukchi Sea, with increased potential for conflict with fisheries. Extremely endangered North Pacific right whales have been spotted in the Bering Straits region. How the Endangered Species Act may come into play has yet to be seen.
Eastern Bering Sea groundfish stocks have been extending their distribution not just into the Northern Bering and Chukchi seas, but into Russian waters as well. The report therefore identified a “need for increased collaboration and coordination not just within the region but also with Russian scientists and managers to address emerging transboundary issues.”
Oh, good. A potential border dispute with Russia. That should be fun.
