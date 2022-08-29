One of the great joys of summer is filling vases with fresh-cut flowers, especially when you’ve grown them yourself. But what about flowers for the winter?
How about drying a few flowers?
I used to think that the sole purpose of dried flowers was to collect dust and cobwebs. And that they belonged only to my grandmother’s time.
Now, having moved to Alaska decades ago, my impression of dried flowers, and many other things, has changed.
While I enjoy a bouquet of fresh-cut flowers now and then, I especially appreciate dried flowers in the winter because they keep their intense color for many months. And that is especially a joy when there isn’t much color happening.
There are many different processes for drying flowers, but each process slowly and evenly removes the moisture from your flowers while preserving the color and condition of the flower. That’s the goal at least.
Here are three methods for drying flowers.
HOW TO AIR DRY FLOWERS
Air drying is the most traditional method of drying flowers. To air-dry flowers, you simply bind clumps of bouquets together and hang them upside down.
This method takes two to four weeks to complete because it takes plenty of time for flowers to fully dry without some sort of “accelerant” (Could coffee be considered an accelerant?).
Air drying is great for making dried bouquets for decorative accents around your home or workplace.
When air drying flowers, avoid flowers that contain lots of water content as they tend not to dry thoroughly and can rot long before they ever dry out.
Step 1: Remove leaves, leaving a few on the stem if you like greenery.
Step 2: Gather flowers together and tie the string around the base. If the stems seem too long, trim them to your desired length.
Step 3: Tie the other end of the string to a stick (hanger, hook, etc.).
Step 4: Hang out of direct light and leave for three to four weeks.
Good flowers: Strawflowers, lavender, roses
HOW TO DRY
FLOWERS IN A FOOD
DEHYDRATOR
Drying flowers in a dehydrator is a relatively easy and quick method as flowers can be dried in a few hours.
Cut the stems close to the flowers and place the flowers right side up but not so they touch because they can stick to each other.
Arrange flowers as a single layer on each tray and dry the flowers at 135 degrees F (57 degrees C) for 4-12 hours depending on the size of the flowers.
Good flowers: Calendula, marigolds, carnations
Now you might be thinking, why not just microwave them?
Well, microwaving flowers involves heating them in a microwave, true. But it’s usually done with a bowl of desiccant such as silica gel or yes, cat litter, to help dry the plant without shriveling.
The microwave method allows you to see the results within days rather than weeks and is best for flower heads or smaller plants rather than full bouquets.
HOW TO DRY
FLOWERS IN A BOOK
Pressing flowers and leaves in large books is still a useful method for preserving flowers. It seems old-fashioned, but that’s part of the charm. Pressed flowers make excellent craft-project additions.
Use large, heavy books, like an old phone book (rare on the island, I know) or a dictionary. Head on over to a thrift shop and you’ll find plenty of flower-pressing tools. To add pressure, either tie a strap or belt around it, or add something heavy on top.
Print can sometimes rub off, so it is a good idea to place flowers between sheets of waxed paper or unbleached paper before slipping them inside of the book. And try not to overlap flowers.
Drying flowers this way takes about 30 days, sometimes more. But you will find your flowers beautifully pressed, and ready to use.
Of course you’re not just pressing flowers. Leaves are especially delightful to press.
Here’s a short list of what you can create from pressed flowers:
Bookmarks, greeting cards, invitations, special paper, floral coasters, tabletops, framed pressed flowers... I’ve even heard of making a pressed flower iPhone case.
Wow, talk about transforming a rather dull-looking object into something that sparkles with natural colors of preserved flowers. I’m sure there is a YouTube video to show you how to transform your smartphone.
Meanwhile, have a great week.
Be sure to check out my new YouTube channel, The Gardener’s Coach, where I post a new video each week. Do you have a gardening question? Send me an email to: mygarden@alaska.net
