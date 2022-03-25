Alaska lost its longest-serving congressman on March 18. Don Young died on a plane that was on its way to Alaska from Los Angeles.
As they reflect on the accomplishments of Young, people on Kodiak Island praise him for his devotion to fisheries, his “down home” character and his treatment of constituents as equals.
Young was a stalwart supporter of the Magnuson‐Stevens Fishery Conservation Act — named after the late senators Warren Magnuson of Washington and Ted Stevens of Alaska. The act — also known as the 200-Mile Limit Act and adapted into law by the Carter administration — extends control of U.S. waters to 200 nautical miles in the ocean with the intention of phasing out foreign fishing activities; preventing overfishing, especially by foreign fleets; allowing overfished stocks to recover; and conserving and managing fishery resources.
Young “was probably one of the biggest cheerleaders the Alaska seafood industry could have hoped for” in D.C., said fisheries consultant Linda Kozak. “In my trips to D.C. to meet with the congressional delegation, Don always made time to meet with us. He listened to our issues and concerns. He was extremely responsive to the needs of harvester and processors.”
Kozak said she loved working with Young in setting up Kodiak events.
Former Kodiak resident and marine broadcaster Peggy Dyson Malson said she heard of Young’s passing from her daughter who lives in New Zealand. Peggy and her late husband, Oscar Dyson, “used to do fundraisers for him at our house.”
“He was a strong supporter of the fisheries. He did a lot for the 200 mile limit,” she said.
The Dysons became close friends with Young and his wife, the late Lu Young, who “was a neat gal,” Malson said.
She called Young “ ... a tireless worker and a down-to-Earth guy.”
“You could always talk to him. He always would listen,” she said.
Former boat owner/operator and manager of the Alaska Draggers, Al Burch, met Young through the Dysons. Young “came up here to go sports fishing” and persuaded other legislators to do the same, Burch said.
Burch and his wife, Barbara, considered the Youngs to be good friends. When Burch went to D.C., he made sure he brought crab for Lu. “You didn’t dare to go to D.C.” without it, he said, tongue-in-cheek.
While Burch was in D.C., the Youngs would take him to dinner or lunch at the congressional dining room. If Young said something was going to happen, he made sure it did, Burch said.
Burch brought up the time the Coast Guard was chasing a Taiwanese vessel that had violated the Magnusen Act.
“The vessel wouldn’t stop,” Burch said.
When fishermen reached Young to inform him of their dilemma, he put pressure on the Taiwanese government to make sure it reigned in the violators. Soon the boat “came to a screeching halt,” Burch said.
Burch also commended Young, a Republican, for working closely with Democrats.
“He was a great guy,” Burch said.
John Iani, a Kodiak man who now lives in Seattle where he is a partner in a law firm that represents Alaska processors, worked for Young as a legislative aide. Young offered Iani the job one day while the two were in the Kodiak boat harbor. Iani had just finished a salmon opening. Young knew Iani’s father, Lou Iani, who had served on the city council.
Iani, who was right out of college, finished the salmon season on Kodiak Island and drove to D.C. in September 1979 to work for Young; later he was an aide for Sen. Frank Murkowski.
“Don was a straight shooter as you could ever meet,” Iani said. “There’s no better congressman for this state.”
Noting that Young was Alaska’s only representative in the House, Iani said it was a big challenge to be the single delegate for a state as big and sparsely populated as Alaska. But Young was tenacious and always ready to fight for what he and his constituents believed in, Iani said.
“He was tough, strong. He’s like Alaska — not always right but never in doubt.”
Hunting guide Jake Jacobson knew Young as a client and close friend. Jacobson met him in Kotzebue, where Jake had a hunting camp. At the time he was doing Dall sheep surveys for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Jacobson took Young on a sheep hunt in the mid-1980s. While the two were climbing a mountain, Young informed him that he had recently suffered a heart attack. “’So now you tell me,’” Jacobson responded. But Young was a trooper.
He offered to pack his kill back to the lodge, but Jacobson would only let him carry the horns. That night, when Jacobson told Young that he had the perfect job for him. He asked him to blow up an inflatable sleeping mattress. Young responded, “’Are you saying that I’m full of hot air?’” to which Jacobson answered, “Aren’t all of you politicians?” The men had a good laugh over that.
Later Jacobson took Young on a moose hunt. The congressman hung a picture in his office of himself, Jacobson and the Dall sheep Young had shot.
When Young visited Kodiak he stayed at the Jacobsons; likewise, the Youngs hosted Jacobson and his wife, Teresa, when they were in D.C. They took the couple in a limousine, showing them historical sites.
In retrospect, Jacobson called Young a “down-home, average guy. He wasn’t arrogant at all.
I met Don and Lu Young in the early 1980s when I was editor for the Kadiak Times. The Youngs invited Karl Armstrong — former publisher of the Kadiak Times and me to dinner at the old El Chicano restaurant. Lu expressed her interest in reading, and when Patricia Chaffin and I updated Trisha’s mother’s book, “Koniag to King Crab,” we gave an autographed copy to the Youngs.
Several years ago, while I visited Don and Jake at his house, we talked about the possibility of Don writing his own book about life in Alaska. It would have been a good one.
“Don’s death was a shock to us all,” said Kozak. “He leaves a legacy that I’m not sure anyone can match. Every day that he was in his office, he was working for Alaska.”
