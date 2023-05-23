Fish Head Report logo

Terry Haines

The North Pacific Management Council’s Ecosystem Committee has a dizzying task before it. Rapid climate change has accelerated the need for a system of fisheries management that is less nearsighted.

The committee’s job is to advise the council on how to manage the fisheries of the North Pacific as a whole, in the context of careening environmental complexities. Rather than focusing on one species at a time, managers somehow need to figure out how to take into account everything, everywhere, all at once. 

