Highmark Marine Fabrication is expanding its services at the St. Herman Harbor Marine Travelift and Shipyard.
It is constructing a new welding and fabrication facility on Mill Bay Road, said Cooper Curtis, the owner of Highmark Marine. The shop will allow the company to offer more services and employ more people.
“It will be equipped with state of the art equipment [which] will add metal working capabilities to Kodiak in order to support the needs of the fleet and shipyard,” Curtis said.
The new facility will require Highmark to add 10 to 15 full-time positions, Curtis said. The new positions will be welders, fabricators, painters and laborers. Currently, Highmark has 45 full-time employees.
“It is our mission to continue to grow the local workforce and skilled trades through our operations,” he said.
Highmark Marine took over management of the St. Herman Harbor shipyard in 2020. During the 2020-21 fiscal year, 58 vessels were serviced at the shipyard — which was 81% more than the number of vessels serviced throughout the 2018-2019 fiscal year — according to a report that Highmark submitted to the City of Kodiak in September.
Between September 2020 and October 2021, Highmark Marine created 20 more jobs at the shipyard, nearly doubling its workforce at the time, Curtis told the KDM in a past interview.
The new facility will be completed by mid-summer 2022.
