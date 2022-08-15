Ruth Dawson

Ruth Dawson

Celebration of Life for Ruth Dawson slated for Sept. 18

A Celebration of Life will be held for Ruth Alice Olsen Dawson on Sept. 18, 2 p.m. at the Afognak Native Corporation building on Near Island. Ruth, 77, died June 23, 2022, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Roberta and Ronald Blondin, following a long battle with an illness. 

