Celebration of Life for Ruth Dawson slated for Sept. 18
A Celebration of Life will be held for Ruth Alice Olsen Dawson on Sept. 18, 2 p.m. at the Afognak Native Corporation building on Near Island. Ruth, 77, died June 23, 2022, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Roberta and Ronald Blondin, following a long battle with an illness.
The oldest of eight children, Ruth was born on April 12, 1945, in Kodiak to Pete and Nina Olsen. Ruth always believed in family first. One of her fondest childhood memories was spending each summer with her grandparents Afonie and Christina Lukin in the Old Village of Afognak. She graduated from Kodiak High School in 1963.
On June 29, 1963 Ruth married the love of her life Hobart Dawson, and they built an extraordinary life together. Ruth spoke with much love and laughter of the 39 years they shared, including her fondness for their many picnics on Long Island and Little Afognak. Hobart passed away in 2002.
Hobart and Ruth loved children. In addition to raising their three children — Jimmy, Doug, and Roberta — they opened their home to dozens of children from the villages that needed a place to live while they attended Kodiak Regional school or worked. Roberta fondly recalled, “Growing up there was always us three kids and five boarding school kids in our home. Some of the kids continued to live with us after school was over. They were all part of our family.” Dennis Boskofsky, a boarding school student originally from the village of Port Lions, was one of those kids. “Mom always considered Dennis one of her own, she loved him dearly, he has been a steadfast member of our family since we were kids,” Roberta said.
Ruth could often be found in her kitchen cooking for large Olsen family gatherings and baking homemade bread. She was famous for organizing the annual Lightfoot neighborhood Easter egg hunt. Each year between 30 and 45 kids showed up with their parents. Despite her bouts with illness, Ruth arranged the Easter egg hunt this year too. At least 800 plastic eggs, which contained money and candy, were hidden in the hill by her place and, of course, there was a feast for the children and their families. Like all of Ruth’s gatherings, the annual Easter egg hunt was a time to gather, laugh, share, and bring joy to children. There are generations of Kodiak adults who fondly remember Ruth’s Easter egg hunt as a staple of their childhood years.
A prominent leader within the Koniag region, Ruth was a passionate advocate for the Alutiiq people and was dedicated to reviving Alutiiq culture, dance, and language. She volunteered tirelessly for numerous Native organizations in Kodiak. She served on the Alutiiq Heritage Foundation Board of Directors, the governing body of the Alutiiq Museum, until her passing. Ruth played a critical role in the establishment of what has become a nationally renowned Native-owned Museum dedicated to preserving, protecting, and celebrating Alutiiq culture. She was also instrumental in helping to organize the Alutiiq Museum store, a cornerstone of local Alutiiq arts and crafts today. In the early days of the Museum, Ruth could often be found volunteering her time to man the cash register and kindly visiting with tourists from around the world.
Ruth served 30 years on the Afognak Native Corporation Board of Directors. She approached her service with a giving heart and focus on providing meaningful shareholder benefits for generations. She proposed that the Shareholder Settlement Trust establish a goal of raising $100 million to support education, social, and cultural benefits. While she set a lofty goal at the time of its establishment, Ruth was elated when the Trust reached its $100 million goal in 2021.
Ruth also served nine years on the Native Village of Afognak Tribal Council where she actively participated in Dig Afognak Cultural Camp and supported the preservation of the Alutiiq language. Today, across Kodiak Island, numerous Alutiiq language speakers and classes are available for all ages.
“She was one of the most giving people I know,” said her sister, Lydia Olsen.
Preceded in death by her husband, Hobart Dawson, parents, Pete and Nina Olsen, brother in-law Doug Dawson; Ruth is survived by her three children Jimmy Dawson, Roberta (Ronald) Blondin, Douglas (Priscilla) Dawson and her grandchildren Brea (Jeremy) Kewan, Derrick Blondin, Jason (Kate) Blondin, Bradford (Daralee) Blondin, Alicia (Jordan) Strain, Andrew Dawson King, Erica (Nick) Painter, Bridgett Dawson, Genevieve Johnson, and Hannah Johnson. And 13 great grandchildren.
Siblings: David (Suzie) Olsen, Lydia Olsen, Kathy (Mike) Druckrey, Mark (Elaine) Olsen, Chris (Tom) Abell, Maggie Napolean, Peter (Jessica) Olsen and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, people can make donations in Ruth Dawson’s name to either the Native Village of Afognak or the Alutiiq Museum.
