Gary Carlson made the post office into a social gathering place whenever he walked in. Whether family, friend or stranger, he greeted people with a congenial “hello” and a comment that was obviously intended to make your day a brighter one.
Upon hearing of Gary’s passing, the ladies at the downtown post office broke into tears. He was more than a frequent patron, he was a close friend.
Mike Pfeffer, chief executive officer of the Kodiak Area Native Association (KANA), which employed Gary, said Carlson was the first person he met when he initially interviewed for a job with KANA in 2006.
“He was smiling, happy to greet me. Gary was my introduction to KANA,” said Pfeffer.
Since 2010 Carlson was the central supply coordinator for KANA. “He maintained our inventory and supplies, even during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Pfeffer. That job required him to make frequent trips to the post office, to all in-town KANA locations, and all around town.
Carlson started working for KANA in January 2004, in the Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation program. After completed his summer fishing season, Gary enrolled at the Kodiak Community College where he earned his degree office management and technology. Carlson moved into KANA’s Facilities Department in 2004. In March of 2010 Carlson accepted to his perfect position.
Amanda Nelson, payroll and benefits administrator at KANA, said Gary made a point to build a relationship with new hires. He noticed the little things, remembered birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions.
Nichole Pruitt, grants director, said that Gary made people feel special. “When he would arrive daily at KANA’s different buildings, people would know he was there. Everyone lit up when they saw him,” Pruitt said.
Gary was a man who loved to share many things, including tasty treats and recipes, said Jennifer Caskey, executive administrative assistant. Gary’s intuition about weather patterns gave him precise knowledge of weather forecasts, noted Caskey. Pruitt agreed, “I have not checked the weather in 12 years because Gary gave me the forecast every morning for nearly 12 years,” which was always accurate.
Caskey noted that, whenever Carlson walked into a room he lit it up with his smile, his kindness, his personality. “He was there for everyone … if you saw him at the grocery store, Sutliffs, or the post office, everyone knew him. Gary wasn’t just a co-worker, he was family.”
Nelson said, “My kids called him ‘uncle.’” That’s how much of an impact he had on KANA employees — their families thought of Gary as family.
Carlson could also be a little stealthy. On holidays, when KANA had a competition for the best dishes, he brought his mother, Meta’s, famous macaroni and cheese, which always nabbed first place.
Nelson mentions that, when Carlson came to their house to check on the family [during the pandemic], he often showed up with pizzas telling them, “you don’t have to cook for the weekend.”
“I don’t know if his shoes could ever be filled,” said Nelson.
Gary’s annual, month-long trip home to Chignik reinforced his importance at the organization. “That’s when the staff would see the scope of what Gary did for staff, the organization and the community,” said Pfeffer. “He always made people happy,” Pfeffer added.
Carlson treated fellow KANA staffers as family, and, according to some of his fellow workers, he created the feeling of extended family at KANA.
Carlson was “a person who filled in many gaps,” said Pfeffer. “It’s hard to recognize the work he’s done, done for everyone quietly.”
“We miss him!” “We all recognize the sheer scope of work that he performed at KANA. He shared so much of himself with everybody, and he will be missed beyond measure,” said Pfeffer.
