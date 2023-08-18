1 Corinthians 2:9 (NKJV): “But as it is written: Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him.”
One single verse is such a boundary breaking challenge to our thinking. We don’t put our faith in a myth or article of wood or stone but a living God — the God of creation who has revealed Himself to us through His Son, Christ Jesus, the Anointed One.
How many Bible studies, sermons or devotions have you read, heard or even shared that have been focused on faith — trusting and believing in an unseen God, Christ Jesus, in whom you’ve never actually seen?
I’ve asked myself this very thing this morning and, to tell you the truth, those numbers faded with the morning light as I read in John 20. The key verse for this article is John 20:29, “Jesus said to him, ‘Thomas, because you have seen me, you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.’”
Allow me to share what I thought was an insight from one of the commentaries I researched through.
“The Jews asked for demonstrations of power and the Greeks looked for wisdom, both of which are available in Christ Jesus. Allow the Spirit of God to teach you about the Son of God from the Word of God.”
Having just recently read John Chapter 20 my mind was quickened to John 20:22.
“And when He said this, He breathed on them and said, ‘Receive the Holy Spirit.’”
My mind is filled with Scripture verses much like a gatling gun, which can fire thousands of rounds a minute.
I’ll try to limit myself to a couple.
John the Baptist said in Matthew 3:11: “I indeed baptized you with water unto repentance, but He who is coming after me is mightier than I, whose sandals I am not worthy to carry. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire!”
I can’t remember who or when, but I remember there was a written devotional saying “God does not call us to dream realistic dreams that we know we can accomplish. He calls us to dream big dreams because we serve a Big God.”
The life I live today is such a life! Far beyond what I ever thought was possible prior to my confession to Christ Jesus.
I promised to keep my gatling23 gun to a minimum.
Romans 1:16: “For I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes, for the Jew first and also for the Greek.”
Remember our opening Scripture? “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard.”
I close with Ephesians 3:20 and Zechariah 4:1b.
Ephesians 3:20: “Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think according to the power that works in us.”
Zechariah 4:1b: “Not by might nor by power but by my spirit says the Lord Almighty.”
May each of us be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
