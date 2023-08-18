1 Corinthians 2:9 (NKJV): “But as it is written: Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him.”

One single verse is such a boundary breaking challenge to our thinking. We don’t put our faith in a myth or article of wood or stone but a living God — the God of creation who has revealed Himself to us through His Son, Christ Jesus, the Anointed One.

