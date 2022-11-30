’Tis the season to be thankful. We just passed the Thanksgiving weekend and are on the final page of the calendar, the stretch toward the big Christmas event. Like most years, there have been good and bad times, highlights and losses. The most recent wave of inflation and cost increases are felt by all those living near or below the comfortable income threshold.

The increase in oil prices makes many take an apprehensive look at the frosty landscape and dropping temperatures and wonder how to cover the heating bills this winter and keep the vehicles gassed up. And, yet, the vehicles are still on the road, most of us are still living in warm houses and we still have many things for which to be thankful. I also think that we have to be uncomfortable with the status quo in order to change those things that feel wrong in our lives, so in a way there is some honey in the heap of disgruntled things we call life.

