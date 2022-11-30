’Tis the season to be thankful. We just passed the Thanksgiving weekend and are on the final page of the calendar, the stretch toward the big Christmas event. Like most years, there have been good and bad times, highlights and losses. The most recent wave of inflation and cost increases are felt by all those living near or below the comfortable income threshold.
The increase in oil prices makes many take an apprehensive look at the frosty landscape and dropping temperatures and wonder how to cover the heating bills this winter and keep the vehicles gassed up. And, yet, the vehicles are still on the road, most of us are still living in warm houses and we still have many things for which to be thankful. I also think that we have to be uncomfortable with the status quo in order to change those things that feel wrong in our lives, so in a way there is some honey in the heap of disgruntled things we call life.
Is there anything in the natural world that compares to inflation? Inflation is the state of affairs in which the buying power of money decreases. Things cost more while the available money does not increase. By definition then, inflation is a money term and of course does not directly apply to natural systems. However, we might compare the increased difficulty in acquiring a luxurious family dinner to a food shortage in an ecosystem.
For example, a young crab on the ocean floor usually receives a steady influx of edible organic matter that sinks down from the sunlit upper layers of the ocean, where plankton and seaweeds grow and bacteria and small animals eat and get eaten. You might compare a feeding frenzy at the productive ocean surface to a Thanksgiving dinner in a large family: There are leftovers of crumbs, small spills of stuffing and gravy, and the bones of the turkey; all the small things that nobody bothers to scrape off the dishes. For small animals, there is a lot of nutrition in these specks of food. After the turkey dinner those small specks of cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes that are stuck to the pots end up in the kitchen sink or dishwasher drain. In the ocean, everything that is not consumed in the top layers eventually sinks down and is eaten by other organisms, either in the water column or on the bottom.
If for some reason the feeding frenzy in the top layers of the ocean is not happening, or happening somewhere else, then there is a food shortage at the bottom of the ocean where our little crab is scavenging. It becomes harder for the young crab to find food, and it needs to expend more energy traveling in search of a meal. Thus, a local food shortage could be seen as a sort of inflation with energy expenditure being the cost.
I just read an article that talked about the expected Christmas spending by consumers in context with the ongoing inflation. It is expected that people will spend about 8% more on Christmas gifts this year than last. That is approximately the rate of the inflation, meaning that while people will spend more their Christmas presents will be roughly the same. Personally, that is fine with me, because I think there is way too much unnecessary junk with a very short life span that is sold in the name of spreading Christmas cheer — to be looked at once and then added to the ever-growing mountains in the countries’ landfills. The investment of money into short-lived Christmas cheer is like the crab running laps around the ocean floor with no long-term gain to its energy reserves. This is another way of saying it is a waste of money, but you may disagree — after all, how can you put a value on Christmas cheer?
With Christmas being the season of giving and buying, Thanksgiving is supposed to be the time to be grateful for what we have. Many countries celebrate a holiday similar to Thanksgiving. The original spirit is a harvest festival, and a celebration of the fruits of the year’s labors. The ongoing inflation can make this reflection somewhat bleak. It may even cause some anxiety about the future, especially for younger adults who are trying to find their start in a world where work does not pay enough for food and housing, and higher education comes at an astronomical cost. These issues are real and worth our disgruntlement, which should hopefully lead to some action toward political change in how money gets allocated.
Living in a situation where the value of money is deteriorating, one approach is to return to the direct exchange of goods without using money as a currency. This may require more communication between the trading partners, as in bartering both parties need to decide the worth of the goods or services to be exchanged. This Thanksgiving my partner helped someone with setting up a complicated sound system and received a plate of the biggest and most delicious piece of king crab in exchange.
Knowing that while the worth of money is depreciating, the value of Alaska crab is amplifying in light of the Bering Sea crab population crash, this was the first — and may have been the last time — I ever had such a luxurious helping of crab, and I believe the barter (or gift) was a good deal for us.
On one hand, money is depreciating, on the other hand people are coming up with ways to work around this and rescue the holiday spirit with homemade gifts or services. It is also worth remembering that while gifts have become the expectation during these holidays, what people really need most is to feel secure and loved in their homes, something that is done through words and actions, not things.
Last week I was invited to a party. Someone asked me how I was doing and I took a moment to reflect before answering. I had woken up in a comfortable bed that morning, and went to take a shower. Hot water was delivered directly to the house and felt amazing on my body. I then had a cup of freshly ground delicious coffee imported from Guatemala. With that I had some fresh-baked bread, butter and cheese. I had gone for a walk on one of the most beautiful beaches I can imagine with my favorite man and my two favorite dogs. I had then spent some time talking to my son and taking care of things in my house and was now among friends eating a chocolate muffin.
I told him that my life is really good. He looked up at me from his wheelchair and smiled broadly. He said that he was happy for me, and we started talking politics and the need to redistribute money so that young people may once again take on the role of future leaders.
