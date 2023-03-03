Dale Finlay

MIKE ROSTAD photo

Dale Finlay, left, with Kodiak Rotarian, Lindsay Knight.

If you have an appetite for political intrigue and international espionage, you need not hunt down novels by Tom Clancy or Ian Fleming.

Instead, spy stories may be as close as our dearest friends and most treasured places. I’m referring to Cape Chiniak, that picturesque community at the end of the Chiniak Highway. Not too many people realize that the place was at one time an Air Force satellite-tracking station. If you think the site had something to do with spying, you’re on the money.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.