If you have an appetite for political intrigue and international espionage, you need not hunt down novels by Tom Clancy or Ian Fleming.
Instead, spy stories may be as close as our dearest friends and most treasured places. I’m referring to Cape Chiniak, that picturesque community at the end of the Chiniak Highway. Not too many people realize that the place was at one time an Air Force satellite-tracking station. If you think the site had something to do with spying, you’re on the money.
Now that the information about the facility has been largely de-classified, the story can be told. Several Kodiak residents, such as Dale Finlay, worked at the station in the late 1960s and ’70s, a time of Cold War tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union.
One of the monitoring projects was named the Corona Project. According to a National Reconnaissance Office press release, over the course of 12 years and 145 launches, the Corona program “allowed the United States and its allies to keep track of military targets and operations in denied areas and to understand Sino-Soviet strategic capabilities.”
Chiniak was a sophisticated, state-of-the-art facility with Air Force trucks, a grader, Caterpillar equipment and a front-end loader, said Finlay, who helped maintain and operate the equipment, before he was transferred to the power plant.
“I ran the power that goes to all of the computers, plus power to the station,” said Finlay.
The technicians at Chiniak controlled the satellites, collecting coded information which was sent to Vandenberg Space Force Base in California for deciphering.
Chiniak was equipped with several different systems for gathering information from the satellites.
“As time went on, they improved the technology so that more information was gathered in a more sophisticated way,” Finlay said. The information was “more accurate. It seemed like they were always upgrading antennas, computers and satellites.”
The station tracked different kinds of satellites, including those from Russia and weather satellites developed by Lockheed at Sunnyvale, California, that were equipped with cameras and audio-sensing equipment.
At Chiniak, “they could actually monitor some of Russia’s communications,” Finlay said, adding: The U.S. satellites rotated constantly, because if they were stationary “the sun would burn up one side of them. As the satellites rotated, the batteries inside the satellites were charged. There were jet nozzles on the satellites,” so that people on the ground at Chiniak could control them. They could maneuver the satellites by moving them around and they could time them, as the satellites rotated, to take pictures.
The satellites in the Corona Project gathered more information with one pass than what the U-2 spy plane piloted by Gary Powers gathered in two years before it was shot down by the Russians.
Corona was a specially designed project that used “real-time” pictures of what Russia looked like and what they were doing.
“They had a special exhibit of [the Corona Project] in DC at the Smithsonian. They showed a big capsule. We were involved in that,” said Finlay.
Through the control panels, operators at Cape Chiniak had the ability to eject the capsule containing film of the surveillance photos from the satellite.
“We could eject it at the right time, sending it through the ionosphere into our atmosphere, and once it got into our atmosphere it would deploy a parachute over the Pacific Ocean,” said Finlay. A C-130, which had a big boom with a cross arm beneath it., would scoop up the parachute before it landed in the ocean. The film was sent to the Pentagon for scrutiny,
The crew at Chiniak could listen to Russian communications.
Finlay recalls comments from guys coming in from the control room who said they could actually hear a Russian Cosmonaut overhead. There was a malfunction in the spacecraft and he knew that he could not get down,” Finlay said. “He was weeping.”
Even though Finlay was aware that the Chiniak facility was involved with spying, there was a lot of information he and many of his colleagues were not privy to. Much of the information about the operations was shared by Don Shannon, one of the Lockheed managers at Chiniak.
“I wasn’t allowed in the operations area,” Finlay said. Not surprisingly, security at Chiniak was tight. “You couldn’t just walk into that station.” All workers had to pass background checks giving them a certain level of security clearance. And those workers always had to wear a security badge with photos.
Many in the community had no idea what the Chiniak crew was up to.
They thought it was merely an Air Force facility that had a nebulous connection to the Cold War, said Finlay, adding: “When I worked out there, we couldn’t say anything.”
One time, classified information did end up in a magazine article. When that happened, a major who was the security officer in charge at Chiniak “pulled everyone into the movie room. He was pretty upset,” Finlay recalled. “He didn’t want people to talk about what’s going on out there. He told everybody that … ‘if people in Kodiak are going to ask us questions, tell them we don’t know anything about any of it.’”
The source that leaked the information was never discovered.
While the United States was keeping track of Russian operations, the Soviets had their own spying system.
Posing as Russian fishing boats, vessels hung out just beyond the designated 12-mile limit for international waters, trying to monitor the activities of the tracking station.
Finlay heard that there was a submarine out there. too.
“We used crypto code” to conceal sensitive information from the Russians.
One of the tracking station managers flew over the Russian boat, and it appeared to be armed.
“He wasn’t going out there again,” said Finlay.
Of the 13 satellite-tracking stations throughout the world, Chiniak was one of the most important in the system, noted Finlay.
“You could eat your breakfast on the floor out there. It was so polished. They had full time painters and people that kept that place like brand new all the time. It was a beautiful station, and I had colonels come into the place where I worked and they told me this was the nicest station in the whole system.”
The Chiniak station was closed on June 30, 1975. When it was dismantled, millions of dollars worth of equipment was shipped off-island, with much of it going back to Lockheed headquarters in Sunnyvale.
Everything else was buried and covered with topsoil, which was tested for contamination. Contaminated material was removed.
Finlay told members of the Kodiak Rotary clubs his story, and noted that he still keeps in touch with his colleagues at Cape Chiniak. One is Gerald Chichenoff, who now lives in Idaho.
“I have lots of fond memories of Chiniak, which was a wonderful place to work,” he said. Finlay said his time at Chiniak was “one of the best times” of his life.
