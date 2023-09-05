I knew something was wrong as soon as I stepped outside to check on the rows of Chinese cabbage growing on the deck. A few weeks earlier, I’d transplanted the seedlings one per gallon-sized container and set them under cover — my experiment for keeping them safe from August wind and rain and from being noticed by slugs.
Right away, I noticed the lower leaves of a couple plants flopping over the edge of their pot like Basset hound ears.
How could this be happening during cool weather? My mind raced through the checklist: Too much water? Too little water? Crown rot? Pests?
Many moons ago, while traveling around the state for Alaska magazine, I found myself in Juneau — photographing a series of articles about gardeners in Southeast Alaska.
I visited all sorts of gardens: public, private, alley gardens, container gardens, primrose gardens, and a large vegetable garden on a remote island that was thick with black bears, accessible only by skiff, and tended by a local vet.
Yet even more memorable than the gardener who was reduced to tears when her rows of broccoli were plowed up by a porcupine the night before the photo shoot was the sight of a dozen or so raised beds that were draped in a white, translucent fabric.
In order to see what was growing inside these mini Conestoga wagons, one had to lift the fabric. But not too much. You were only allowed a quick peek — and that required the permission from the owner.
“Why are all the beds covered?” I asked Ann, the gardener.
“Well, if I don’t cover them,” she replied, scrunching her face in dismay, “then I have no broccoli, cabbage, or kale at the end of the season. The root maggots would get ’em all.”
“Wh--. what happens?” I was relatively new at gardening back then.
“It’s like they have little hatchets and cut the stems right off at the soil line. One day you’ve got a fine stand of veggies, and the next day the plants are all bent over or laying on their side.”
“So what can you do?” I asked.
As soon as I transplant the seedlings out in the spring, I install hoops over all my raised beds. Then I cover them with a row cover like Reemay. For the whole summer, I never see my plants, except when I need to water them,” she added with a sigh.
“As soon as I’m done watering, I immediately cover the beds up. I don’t dare leave one little gap open. Otherwise the flies get in and lay their eggs. The eggs hatch into larvae.”
Good grief, I thought. What a way to garden.
The following summer, I sowed an early crop of radishes. A few weeks later, we enjoyed a bumper crop of tasty, crunchy radishes. I seeded a few more rows.
This time, I wasn’t so lucky. When I pulled the radishes and brushed off the soil, I noticed holes. Back in the kitchen, when I sliced through a radish it was riddled with tiny tunnels.
That was 30 years ago. I’ve become more aware of the insects in my garden, mostly to decipher if some critter is a friend or foe. (During a visit to Homer, I found a handy guidebook by Cooper Landing naturalist Dominique M. Collet. It’s called “Insects of South-Central Alaska.” He has a great sense of humor and I highly recommend his books.)
You can also find several free publications on root maggots at alaska.edu/uaf/ces/publications.
Now I cover my brassica crops not with Reemay, but with 108-inch wide tulle fabric, which is much more practical, effective and less expensive.
The main culprit in many local gardens, however, is the root maggot.
There are two types of root maggots that plague Alaska gardeners (as well as commercial growers): Those that affect onions and those that attack members of the cabbage family.
“You can’t eliminate root maggots from the face of the earth,” said Julie Riley, former Horticulture Agent for UAF Cooperative Extension Service. “But you can outsmart them.”
THE LIFE CYCLE
OF A ROOT MAGGOT
“The adult of both pests is a tiny fly,” Julie said. The onion root maggot adult lays her eggs on the leaves of the plant (onions, garlic, chives, etc.) early in the season. After the eggs hatch, the maggots travel down the hollow leaf to the root zone where they start to feed.
Adult root maggot flies resemble a small housefly in size and shape. Oh, and they have red eyes. Just saying.
The other type of root maggot isn’t so much fun. “Maggoty radishes and turnips are disgusting,” says Julie. “The fly lays the eggs at the base of the plants, not on the leaves. As soon as the eggs hatch, the maggots tunnel into the roots.” If you’re growing cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower you may not notice you have root maggots — until it’s too late.
Which brings us back to my Chinese cabbage experiment. While I was successful, for the most part, in keeping slugs at bay, it was too late for root maggots.
I gently pulled on a wilting cabbage. To my horror the whole plant lifted off like a hot air balloon at the soil level. I turned it upside down to have a look. What greeted me was a dozen or so white maggots, the size of grains of rice, writhing inside a brown mushy stem.
Root maggot flies are some of the earliest spring insects. They are most active during cool weather. Maggots disfigure crops with their tunneling, but the main problem is the entry points they create for diseases such as rot.
PREVENTION AND CONTROL
According to Julie, the traditional root maggot barrier is a piece of tar paper with slits cut to the center. If you’re not in the roofing business, use a lightweight piece of cardboard or plastic. Remember, any soil showing at the base of the plant provides a highway to the root maggot’s destination.
Diatomaceous earth placed at the base of plants is supposed to be deadly to soft-bodied maggots. I’ve found the tenting of raised beds by stretching tulle fabric or other row cover over hoops of PVC pile to be the most effective. Be sure to secure all sides to prevent flies from entering the “dome.”
If your plants are infested, the first thing to do is to remove the host plants as soon as possible. Once a plant is infested, it cannot be saved. Dispose of them properly or burn them. Do not compost them, unless you follow a hot composting method where the pile reaches 140 to 160 degrees F.
Finally, practice crop rotation and do NOT under any circumstances, overwinter your kale, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, turnips and so on in the ground.
Root maggots or not... Have a great week!
PS Are you enjoying my weekly gardening columns? Great! Let’s keep it growing! If you’re not already a subscriber, or know someone who should be, please subscribe to our amazing local newspaper, the Kodiak Daily Mirror. To subscribe, call Janet at 907-486-3227 or mail: Info@KodiakDailyMirror.com.
Explore organic gardening tips and recipes for Kodiak at:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegardenerscoach/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheGardenersCoach
Do you have a gardening question? marion@gardenerscoach.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.