Knowing your ancestry is all the rage now, and people are happily sending in their saliva to be tested at large laboratories (that surely have no secret sinister plans for that information) to learn whether or not they might really be related to Pancho Villa or Rudolph Valentino.
But if you could trace your family back far enough, your ancestor is a fish.
It all comes down to good design. When the first fish started to show up, the planet was dominated by arthropods, which were basically bugs. They were firmly atop the food web.
They had hard exoskeletons and segmented bodies with paired limbs. In 2017, scientists discovered one species that lived 508 million years ago that had 50 legs, powerful claws, a helmet-like shell and sharp teeth.
The earliest fish were squishy little bottom feeders that were mostly food for the scuttling arthropods. But fish were busy developing attributes that would catapult them (in a few hundred million years) to the top of the evolutionary heap.
For one thing, every early fish had a cranium, or a handy little protective casing for its brain, made of bone or cartilage. And this cranium was attached to what would one day evolve into a spine.
At first the spine mostly served to protect the spinal cord during vigorous motion. This allowed the first fish to be more agile and better able to evade the creepy crawly predators. But as spines developed — especially those with bony vertebrae — they proved to have other practical advantages.
Exoskeletons have design limitations. They are heavy and they inherently limit the potential power of the muscles inside them. Having a spine gave fish a strong, flexible basis to develop an axial endoskeleton. This endoskeleton, with the muscles on the outside, allowed them and every other animal that now shares that trait to be bigger, stronger and faster.
In the Paleozoic Era these bigger fish developed heavy defensive armor. Ostracoderms were bottom-feeding tanks, patrolling the mud, sucking up snails and small arthropods, protected by thick, bony plated heads. Today this family of jawless fish has virtually disappeared, represented only by their cousins, the armor-free lampreys and hagfish.
No, the next big evolutionary leap for fish was the development of jaws. The advantages of a hinged pair of chompers is evident in their continued popularity throughout the animal world. After fish with jaws started showing up, ocean roaming hunters like sharks became the earth’s dominant predators, and they continue to do pretty well today.
But two branches of the family really took off. The first went on to conquer the waters of the world, and the second its land and air.
One was the teleostei, the bony fish that make up 96% of all modern fish. One of the great granddaddies of the teleostei was Leedsichthys, which lived in the Jurassic period.
Leedsichthys could be the biggest fish to ever have lived. It is thought to have been 50-feet long or more, weighing nearly 50 tons at 45 years of age. Their bones have been mistaken for those of a stegosaurus. Like the modern sockeye salmon, it fed on plankton. Landing one of those babies would have taken a big Pixie, indeed.
But all modern teleosts have one critical thing in common: a jaw structure that allows them to protrude their jaws outward from their mouths, drawing prey in with a powerful levering action. Look at the mouth of a salmon someday. It’s the high performance front end of an eating machine.
The second branch of the fish family that exploded would go on to become the tetrapods. A tetrapod is any animal with four limbs equipped with digits, which includes humans, frogs, sparrows, crocodiles and tyrannosaurus rexes.
All are descended from ancient fish. Fish that used the advantage of an endoskeleton attached to a strong spine to rise out of the water and waddle onto land. In 2004 a well-preserved fossil of a Tiktaalik was found on Ellesmere Island in arctic Canada.
This creature, and similar animals, are probably what every land vertebrate descended from, whether amphibian, reptile, mammal or bird. It was 10-feet long and terrifying, looking something like a cross between a halibut and a crocodile. It lacked stiff gill plates that hampered head motion, giving it one of the first fully functional necks in the animal world.
This allowed it more freedom to whip around with its flattened, triangular, fang-filled head. Tiktaalik’s heavy rib cage and primitive lungs allowed it to survive out of water. Its four cleaver-shaped fins had thin exterior bones for paddling in the water, but it also had sturdier interior bones and a rudimentary wrist that would have allowed it to prop itself up and slog around in the swampy shallows, and even onto riverbanks, in search of prey.
Yes, these scaly monsters are our direct ancestors. From them we inherited powerful evolutionary advantages: a cranium, a spine, hinged jaws, and our four limbs.
So at your next family get-together forget Uncle Harold with his cigars and corny jokes. Invite a fish instead.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
