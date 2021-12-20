Given a choice between celebrating the winter solstice or New Year's, the solstice would win, hands down. More significant to me is the return of light. And if you're like most people, dispelling darkness in the middle of winter is a real thing.
I think back to a conversation with my dear friend, Jill Shepherd, former senior editor of Alaska magazine. She lived in Anchorage, where winters can be a real thing, too. One time she called me, beaming with news.
"It finally snowed here," she said. "And my mood has improved, too."
"How's that?" I asked.
"Snow reflects so much light, even at night," she said. "Until it snows, the trees, the ground, everything is dark, dark, dark. I didn't realize how dark it was."
Maybe it's because I'm thinking of next year's seedlings (more on that later) or I'm dreaming of warm sunlight on my face, but I know I'm not alone in craving light this time of year.
On an emotional, spiritual and physical level the winter solstice has a greater impact on me than stepping from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1. The solstice occurs at 6:59 a.m. AKST Tuesday, Dec. 21. Though it will be the first day of winter, I might set my alarm and raise a cup of coffee to the return of light.
Jill Shepherd told me that years ago, Alaska magazine reported that people afflicted with depression, anxiousness and other symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) got relief by wearing rose-colored glasses. It seems that the tinted glasses provide color wavelengths that are missing from winter's low and brief periods of sunlight.
Plants, which use sunlight as the energy source for making their own food, are also affected by light. Many plants have internal biochemical clocks that measure the photoperiod, or hours of daylight, and use this information to time growth responses. Perennials and woody plants sense shortening day length in the fall as a signal to drop their leaves, harden their buds and prepare for dormancy.
Thing is, the past few weeks have already felt like winter. As for your plants, if you provided some protection by covering them with spruce boughs or mulching with compost or straight leaves, you've little to worry about.
Without a protective covering though, cold winds and the dreaded freeze-thaw cycle which can appear any time between now and spring equinox, can cause a lot of damage to perennials and bulbs. Note to procrastinators: It's not too late to round up some evergreen boughs (recycle your Christmas tree) or gather some leaves and kelp.
Let it snow, more
While on the subject of plants surviving the winter, now is the time to hope for more snow. Snow, as poor man's mulch, provides critical insulation. The temperature under a layer of snow is usually much warmer than the outside air. Plants won't dry out as quickly and earthworms can continue doing their good deeds of breaking down and adding organic matter to the soil.
Speaking of snow, I just created a video about snowflakes. You can find it on my new YouTube channel called It's Never Too Late. Go to YouTube and search for Marion Owen "It's Never Too Late."
Feeling a little off?
If you're feeling a little off-kilter these days, blame it on the Earth's orbit. If you recall your elementary school science, the Earth leans on its axis like a spinning top frozen in a tilted position. (I like to visualize it another way: a cowboy standing in front of a campfire [the sun] and leaning away from it).
This "planetary pose" is a mere 23 degrees and 27 minutes off the perpendicular to the plane of orbit, yet it's enough to alter our seasons as we know them.
Not only does the Earth tilt away from the sun, but as we approach winter solstice, the Earth's orbit creeps closer to the sun. In fact, we're actually nearer the sun in January than in June — by three million miles.
So why do we have to wear wool scarves and heavy jackets if we're closer to the sun? It's the tilting away from the sun that determines how many precious hours and minutes of sunlight each hemisphere receives. For us in the northern hemisphere, it cancels out any warming effect we might achieve by cruising closer to the sun. Hence, the days are shorter, the temperatures cooler, and the sun has its lowest arc in the sky.
Make sense? And how about you? I can hardly wait for Dec. 21. And a little snow would help.
Meanwhile, think spring
Start making your seed wish-list. Check it twice. If you're thinking veggies, here's a starter list of easy-to-grow vegetables:
Cress: My favorite is Wrinkled Crinkled Crumpled cress.
Kale: All varieties love Kodiak.
Broccoli: All varieties thrive here.
Carrots: Orange, yellow, purple, white; round or wedged.
Potatoes: Gold, blue, white, red, fingerling, giant, regular.
Spinach: One of the best green for Kodiak and for you.
Swiss chard: Easy to grow, beautiful and recipe-friendly.
Onions family: Bulb and green onions, chives, garlic and leeks.
Lettuce: All varieties.
Radishes: Give them a second chance.
Peas and beans: Yes and yes.
Mustard and Asian greens: All varieties love Kodiak.
Turnips: All-time favorite? Hakurei.
Beets: All beets!
Tomatoes: Smaller varieties are best in our cool summers. Require a greenhouse or hoophouse.
Cucumbers and Zucchini: Also require a greenhouse or hoophouse.
My friend Jill was an avid gardener. Her apartment, though small, was home to elegant blooming Clivias (KLY-via) and geraniums. One of the last things we talked about before she passed away a couple years ago was garden-related. "I want to move my hanging baskets to where they can get more light."
Merry Christmas, Kodiak. Celebrate the light!
Sign up for my Garden Shed newsletter and join thousands of gardeners around the world. Look for details on my website at MarionOwenAlaska.com or find me on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.