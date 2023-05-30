Twenty years ago, I couldn’t grow an onion to save my soul.
Onions might be one of the most popular garden veggies, but growing bulb onions can pose a unique set of challenges. And the biggest complaint: “My onions don’t form bulbs!” That’s exactly what I struggled with. So, no worries here. I’ll show you a few strategies so you can enjoy a bountiful harvest, too.
CHOOSING THE RIGHT ONION VARIETY
While several varieties of onions are available, northern gardeners should choose long-day onions. These types are tailored to thrive in regions with long day lengths, which means latitudes of 37 degrees N and above. A few popular options include “Walla Walla,” “Ailsa Craig” and “Sweet Spanish.” These varieties can withstand cool growing conditions and produce large, flavorful bulbs.
PREPARING YOUR SOIL
Onions prefer well-draining soil. Heavy soils such as our native “butter clay” should be amended with organic matter such as compost to improve drainage and tilth (structure). Also important is the pH. The ideal pH for onions is between 6.0 and 7.0. Get your soil tested to determine whether you need to adjust your soil’s pH level.
Many gardeners don’t realize that onions are heavy feeders, meaning they require a lot of nutrients. Incorporate organic compost or well-rotted manure into your soil before planting.
WATERING YOUR ONIONS
While onions need regular watering, they don’t like to be waterlogged. Like I said, adding organic matter helps with drainage, but I’ve been known to cover my onions should the heavens open up for too long! Try to maintain even moisture, especially during bulb development, which begins when day length reaches 14-16 hours. According to the U.S. Navy’s Duration of Daylight/Darkness Table for One Year (https://aa.usno.navy.mil/data/Dur_OneYear ), at our latitude of 58 degrees north, we crossed the 14 hour mark on April 11.
PLANTING ONION SEEDLINGS
I used to buy onion sets, but I’ve found that starting onions from seed has a better success rate, and it is a lot less expensive than purchasing sets. When the seedlings are 6-8 weeks old and the soil is workable, it’s time to transplant.
Here’s a simple step-by-step process to plant your onion seedlings:
— Dig a trench about 2-3 inches deep.
— Place the seedlings into the trench, keeping them 6 inches apart.
— Backfill the trench until the bulbs’ tops are just slightly visible and the roots barely covered.
Why is it important to cover the roots just barely?
The development of the bulb in an onion plant is a delicate process that can be influenced by a variety of factors. Light, as we now know, is key. So is how deep the seedling is set in the soil.
Here’s the rest of the story: Onion plants are unique in that the part we typically eat, the bulb, forms above ground. The bulb of an onion is actually a modified stem, and it’s meant to be on or near the surface where it can receive adequate sunlight and air.
When onion seedlings are planted too deeply, the plant will expend energy in trying to push the shoot up to the sunlight instead of focusing on bulb formation. The end result is a weak plant with a small or non-existent bulb — that is, an onion that looks more like a leek.
HARVESTING ONIONS
Most sources will tell you that most varieties of onions are ready to harvest 100 to 120 days after planting, or when the tops begin to yellow and fall over. This may be true for the Interior, but for our temperate rainforest climate, November may roll around before your onion tops begin to yellow.
Notice I didn’t say anything about bending the tops over to “force” the bulb to swell. I think the jury is still out on this move, and I encourage you to conduct your own tests.
To harvest, gently lift the bulbs with a garden fork or trowel, being careful not to damage them. Allow the onions to dry in a warm, dry, well-ventilated spot for a few weeks. Once the tops and necks feel dry, trim the roots and tops down to 1 inch, then store the onions in a cool, dry place.
In conclusion, while growing onions can be challenging, by choosing your varieties wisely, preparing your soil, watering evenly, and transplanting at the right depth, you’ll be on your way to a successful onion harvest and crying big, happy, onion tears. Happy gardening!
YOUR GARDEN: SMALL BUT GREAT
Sarah was an aspiring gardener. She had a small, quaint garden where she meticulously cared for a variety of plants, but the Rugosa roses were her pride and joy. Despite her best efforts, though, they seemed to wilt, failing to bloom as they should. Sarah thought about grand gestures like buying expensive fertilizers, replacing the plants, or even changing out the soil.
Before embarking on any major changes, she decided to ask her neighbor next door, Mr. Dave, a seasoned gardener. After examining her roses, he suggested a minor adjustment: move the roses a few feet to the right, where they would enjoy more of the midday sun.
Reluctantly, Sarah followed his advice and set to work. It seemed almost too simple. However, within a few weeks, she was delighted to see her roses thriving and blooming like never before. The minor shift in location made a tremendous difference.
This little garden story holds a precious spiritual lesson. Often in life, we consider grand, sweeping, radical changes when we face challenges, forgetting the unique power of small adjustments. A kind word instead of a harsh one, a moment of quiet prayer on a busy day, or the decision to forgive a small slight can bring about significant transformation in our lives.
As Mahatma Gandhi said, “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” Similarly, small acts of love, kindness and understanding, like the tiny adjustment in Sarah’s garden, can create a ripple effect that leads to a more vibrant and happier life.
Happy gardening!
