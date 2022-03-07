Kathleen Reeks-Goldsmith
Kathleen Reeks-Goldsmith MD, RN age 79 of Greeley, Colorado, passed away on February 25, 2022.
She was born on March 19, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, to her parents, the late Nelson and Rosemary Reeks. She is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years Barry Goldsmith. Her loving stepchildren, Cori Donohoe and Kevin (Nicole) Goldsmith and her granddaughter Lily. She also leaves behind her sisters, Mary and Ann Reeks and brother Pat (Cookie) Reeks.
Visitation and burial took place on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois, 60016. with burial in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. For information please call (847) 699-9003.
