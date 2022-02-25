Larry Joy got his last call from the big powerline in the sky on February 9, 2022.
Larry’s story started in August 1938. He was the last of seven children born to Ruben and June Joy. Larry’s early years were spent growing up on a dairy farm in Hayes, Kansas, where he learned about hard work that set the template for the rest of his life.
Larry was a three sport athlete who excelled with his brother Dean pitching and dad catching in the American Legion baseball.
In the early 1950s dad’s family moved to Hiawatha, Kansas. That’s where he met and married Judy Pederson — Miss Hiawatha 1956. In 1959, Larry and Judy moved to Washington state, where our family continued to grow. Dad worked at a bottle plant and as a meat processor. In 1967, dad started his lineman career, then in 1968, we moved to the McKenzie river where our family grew to seven children. It’s there where we spent many good years as a family. Larry and Judy parted ways in 1980. It’s at that time he started powerline jobs around the country. In the late 1980s dad started working in Alaska. This is where he met his second wife Carol. They married in 1996. They separated in 2010.
Larry was preceded in death by three brothers, one sister, and his mother and father. Four children — Kelly Jeannie and two triplets that died at birth, three grandchildren — Makayla Eli and Robbie
He is survived by one sister Wanda and his brother Dean, three sons Mark, Scott, Rick and two daughters Jayne and Jennifer. We will truly miss him along with all his daughter-in-law’s, son-in-law’s and many grandchildren and great grandchildren and many friends.
Dad always found pride in his family and in his work. He truly loved the work that he did. One of his favorite sayings was “watch your top knot and keep your powder dry and we will see you up the river.” We truly miss you Larry Lou. Hope to see you up the river.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.