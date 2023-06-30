Galatians 5:13-15 (NIV): “You, my brothers, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the sinful nature; rather, serve one another in love. The entire law is summed up in a single command: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ If you keep on biting and devouring each other, watch out or you will be destroyed by each other.”
Have you considered the phrase “to fall from grace”?
I’m curious how others understand that phrase. Some interpret it to mean, “to lose one’s salvation.” That’s not my understanding. In my earlier studies of Christian Apologetics, the discussion tended to differ between grace and law. The view I gather as my own personal understanding is demonstrated in the gospels.
I would point to the relations between Jesus and the Pharisees — Jesus representing grace, the Pharisees representing legalism.
As I understand it, a modern version of a “fall from grace” is a casual comment, suggesting someone who has lost respect, position and credibility. They’ve lost support due to some action or lack of action.
Galatians 5:13 gives us a don’t and a do. “Don’t use your freedom to indulge the sinful nature, but rather serve one another in love.”
One of the important principles of faith I learned wasn’t something someone told me. It was more of a spiritual awakening. When I first started seeking forgiveness, I started with the idea of keeping the Ten Commandments, which was a realistic starting point considering where I was coming from as a gentile sinner.
It wasn’t until later that I came to understand the Ten Commandments were more like a mirror. The more I tried to keep the commandments the more I realized I couldn’t. Especially as I meditated on the spiritual principle I found in Matthew 5:28.
“But I tell you that anyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart.”
Jesus actually raised, or intensified, the focus of this law which now opens the door of freedom.
The law focuses on the actions and punishment. The spirit of the law grants liberty. A spiritual truth is that sin begins in the mind and is revealed through action. 2 Corinthians 10:5: “We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ, and we will be ready to punish every act of disobedience, once your obedience is complete.”
The key link of this being, “take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.”
So, as a believer there is freedom from both sin and legalism. To me it became about the Spirit of the Law rather than the Letter of the Law.
In my Bible, the New Testament book of Romans is titled: “Life Through the Spirit,” and Romans 8 opens with verse one saying: “Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus, because through Christ Jesus the law of the Spirit of life set me free from the law of sin and death.”
The law, like a mirror, shows or reflects we’re sinners unable to keep the Ten Commandments.
Test it yourself. What’s the first Commandment? “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind and with all your strength.”
Now be truthful with yourself: How are you doing with keeping the first law?
Remember, it says, “with ALL your… .” If we can’t keep the first commandment, how can we expect to keep the other nine?
Which is why we need to be saved, why we need a Redeemer. The need for an Intercessor becomes obvious. Especially if the bar was raised to include the realm of our thoughts!
Thankfully we have Romans 7:25: “Thanks be to God — through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
May we exercise our freedoms to be both blessed and a blessing to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.