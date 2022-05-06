Ruth 1:16 (NIV) — “But Ruth replied, ‘Don’t urge me to leave you or to turn back from you. Where you go, I will go, and where you stay, I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God will be my God.’”
I am probably the last person to be writing about Mother’s Day. My natural born mother was American born of Scottish heritage. My foster mother is American Alaskan Tlingit. One from Baltimore, one from Sitka.
One was a natural mother of eight and one a natural mother of one. Two incredible women. Totally and completely different women.
I can only imagine the hardships they endured throughout their lives based on the bits and pieces I know of their lives and yet what I learned but didn’t recognize until much later.
Faithfulness, kindness, integrity, protection, and prosperity.
To me these were natural born traits of mothers. Instinctual, much like the ability to instruct and discipline in their motherly manner.
As I mentioned, I’m probably not the right person to speak or write about women’s issues, especially Mother’s Day.
After all, it took two mothers and an aunt, plus a handful of sisters, to get me this far.
When I got saved through faith in Christ, naturally, I started reading the Bible and certain things caught my attention, even if I did not understand them, but the wording or phrases stuck with me.
For example: from Daniel 5:27 — “Tekel: You have been weighed on the scales and found wanting.”
The way I originally heard it was from a worldly viewpoint, not a biblical one. “You’ve been weighed and measured and found wanting.” Which was the scales I used to measure relationships. Measured between the scales of two mothers.
I didn’t say I did it right, just how I did it. When it finally came time for me to marry, I was on the threshold of being 40 years old.
To my great surprise my wife possessed all the precious gifts and traits I admire while presenting her own personality, strengths, and weaknesses.
I think what separated her from all others was the genuineness of her faith in and dependence on God. Her sincerity. So many have been touched by her genuineness. I can’t help but come to understand she got this from her own mother, who lived and demonstrated this daily before her daughter.
I would have to say these ladies I have mentioned are why I have chosen to open today’s article with the passage from the Old Testament Book of Ruth. Even a guy like me can gain the value and understanding of relationship in these four chapters
How three people can remain strong in their own individual character, remaining true to God even when the society around them is collapsing.
It’s a simple line, but worth repeating.
The Book of Ruth is a story of God’s grace in the midst of difficult circumstances.
My next steps I take very carefully knowing I’m a bit out of my personal comfort zone.
Have you heard this saying, “God doesn’t Call the qualified. He qualifies the Called.”?
One of the key points in the book of Ruth has to do with the concept of a “Kinsman Redeemer.”
Here’s the touchy part. In these modern days and ways, the idea of a Kinsman Redeemer may seem almost insulting. “I’m a free and independent person, self-sufficient.”
I have known many who this concept of a Kinsman Redeemer would bare the blessing of which it was intended.
I must look to the New Testament. As Christ Jesus is our Kinsman Redeemer — redeeming what was lost.
1 John 2:1b tells us, “We have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the Righteous One.”
Hebrew 7:25 — “Therefore He is able to save completely those who come to God through Him, because He always lives to intercede for them.”
So for me to back out gracefully from speaking on women’s issues on Mother’s Day weekend I offer this in closing: Psalm 107:2-3 — “Let the redeemed of the Lord tell their story — those redeemed from the hand of the foe, those he gathered from the lands from East and West, from North and South.”
To our mothers and daughters in faith, I salute you!
Continued blessings upon each of you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.