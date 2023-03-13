When growing seedlings indoors, it’s important to know when to “pot them up,” that is, to the next-size container. So today, we’re going to cover seven “potting up” and other indoor gardening tips.
Thing is, seedlings talk. They will tell you when it’s time to transplant them to another container. They’ll tell you with the appearance of their second set of leaves, also called “true” leaves.
Let me explain: The first set of leaves that form are called “seedling leaves,” also known as cotyledons. These are, as you can figure by now, the first set of leaves that emerge from a germinating seed.
They are often roundish or oval-shaped and are generally not true leaves, as they are considered a part of the seed and not the plant itself. True leaves, on the other hand, are the leaves that grow after the cotyledons and are the plant’s first leaves. They are typically more complex in shape and — here’s something I just learned — their function in photosynthesis and transpiration.
1. Container: Make sure your containers have good drainage and are large enough to accommodate the seedling and roots, but not TOO big.
Now I’m not a fan of using cardboard egg cartons. I know these are all over the internet as cute seed-starting trays. And that kids love them, blah, blah, blah. But cute in this case is not cute for the plant. The soil dries out too quickly and it’s hard on the seedlings’ roots when it comes to lifting them out.
Another controversial container is the compressed peat pellet. First developed in the 1970s by the Jiffy Co., a Dutch horticulture company, they were created as a convenient alternative to traditional seed-starting methods, such as using pots or trays filled with soil.
The pellets consist of compressed peat moss or coir fibers, which are often mixed with other organic materials such as perlite or vermiculite to improve drainage and aeration.
Peat pellets expand when soaked in water to form a pre-fertilized planting medium that can be used to start seeds. The pellets can then be sown directly with seeds, and once the seedlings have grown their true leaves they can be transplanted directly into the ground or into larger pots without disturbing the roots.
The intention was for the materials to break down, thereby allowing for the roots of the seedlings to easily penetrate through the walls of the pots. Great idea, but not only are peat pellets on the expensive side, they do not break down — at least soon enough — in our cool soils.
Today, however, there is growing concern about the environmental impact of using plastic-based mesh as well as peat harvesting and the use of peat-based products, which has led to a shift towards more sustainable alternatives.
2. Prepare the soil: Once upon a time, it was preached that seed-starting (germination) mixes needed to be A) sterile, and B) did not need to contain food because seeds already had the necessary “food” inside them.
Recently, soil scientists have discovered that seeds need pre-sprouting nourishment as well. I don’t have the space to cover it today, but as a hint, think of your gut biome -- same idea.
3. Tease the seedling: Carefully tease out the seedling from its original container or soil block by gently loosening the soil around the roots. Handle the seedling by its leaves rather than the stem, which can be fragile. Tip: The plant will survive if you snap a leaf, but not if you break the stem!
4. Time to Plant: Make a small hole in the soil in the new container (a pencil is a great tool for this) and place the seedling in the hole. Gently tamp the soil around the seedling to hold it in place.
5. Water it in: Give the newly transplanted seedling a good drink of water to help it settle into its new digs.
6. Let there be light: Seedlings need 14 to 16 hours of good light each day. (Window light is fair, but you may need to supplement with reflectors or light). The height of the fluorescent or LED lights should be about 4 inches above the tops of the seedlings. Adjust as needed.
7. Air, please! Keep a fan running to help stop damping-off disease.
With these tips, I’m certain that your seedlings will grow up strong and healthy so they will thrive when you plant them outside!
MARION’S KODIAK GARDENING
CALENDAR
On frozen ground: While we patiently wait for spring to arrive, consider grabbing a few spruce bows or leaves — even seaweed — to cover perennials and other plants that may have emerged during the warmish period leading into this week’s chilliness.
Turn off the TV! Put your phone down!
Get ready for spring and summer with a few chores.
Clean and sharpen tools, check your weed wacker and lawn mower, exchange seeds with friends, clean up seed-starting trays
Happy gardening! Cheers!
For organic gardening tips, fun recipes and more find Marion at:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegardenerscoach/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheGardenersCoach
Do you have a gardening question? marion@gardenerscoach.com
