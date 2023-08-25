Volunteers from the Beltway Park Church in Abilene, Texas, came to Kodiak to teach children biblical truths at Frontier Baptist Church for its Vacation Bible School. But they left the island “blown away” by the knowledge the children already had.
“We’ve been blown away with how much of the Scripture many of the children already know,” said volunteer Meg Knight, who came here with her daughter, Esther. This is their second volunteer trip to Kodiak.
Last summer they came here without knowing anyone.
“We stepped out in faith to be the hands and feet of Jesus,” said Meg. “We took that leap of faith. The kids here are so welcoming. They envelope us as if we’re part of their community. We’ve been blessed through those friendships. Many of those kids go to Frontier, but” a lot of children in the surrounding community also attended, said Meg.
Volunteer Meagan Wiley, a fifth-grade public school teacher in Abilene, said she came seeking to be a “light” to the children she worked with, while learning from them as well.
“It’s been really amazing just to see these kids, to learn patience through them, and be able to guide them toward the Lord,” said Megan’s daughter, Macie.
“It’s also been really cool to see how much they really know. They’re so knowledgeable about Scripture and God. There’s never a dull moment” working with these kids, she said.
About 45 kids, ranging in ages from preschool to fifth grade, showed up at Frontier each day for the week-long activities of this religious summer school. They studied the story of Moses and the Israelites escaping from the abuse and slavery they suffered under Pharaoh in Egypt, and the miracles God performed in taking them away into Canaan, the Promised Land. The account is chronicled in the Book of Exodus in the Old Testament.
The students deepened their understanding of the content through Bible memorization, singing and arts and crafts projects that included making games based on a biblical lesson.
“I just love watching children learn and put what they know into practice,” said Esther.
She noted that some of the students didn’t have a church background, but the lessons at VBS gave them a foundation of faith.
Megan said she saw “God’s faithfulness” throughout the mission trip. “We didn’t know how we were going to do (the trip to Kodiak), but God provided and met us here. We saw exactly what we’ve been praying for” come to pass,” she said.
Meg said the experience at Frontier Baptist deepened her relationship with the Lord. “It took it to another level…through service to others in the name of the Lord,” she said.
The team of volunteers, consisting of six men and seven women, also ministered to the community.
The men on the Abilene team, for instance, helped a widow by scrubbing moss off her roof and tending to other maintenance projects. “She had a lot of home projects she couldn’t do herself. We are privileged to be able to go and minister to her, help her and her son overcome some of that burden,” said Meg.
“This has been a wonderful opportunity to come and serve our brothers and sisters here at Frontier and help lighten their load and help them draw in and minister to the community,” said Meagan.
The Abilene group left the island “amazed by the community of Kodiak,” said Meagan. “We were amazed by the relationship people have with each other, and how they encourage each other. The community aspect is something that has been great to watch — not just the church, but the community as a whole,” said Meg. People are “not just thinking of themselves, but are very much us-minded. It’s a very caring, nurturing, family-like community. Everyone is watching out for each other and willing to help each other.”
The “other thing that is…very impressive,” said Meg, is that “your children are so knowledgeable. It’s not just book knowledge (they have), but life skills. The children on the island are so well prepared to take on life.”
This quality of Kodiak children “really makes us think about those outside of (this) community (and how) they should step it up,” said Meg. “We need to give more responsibility to a majority of our young people.”
Meagan, who teaches 10- and 11-year olds, said that Kodiak kids are “much more dependent.” This quality is “encouraging and inspiring,” she said.
“The church has been so kind to us,” said Meg. “We’re very grateful to Frontier Baptist for having us, and so grateful to the community for trusting us with their children. That’s an honor that we do not take lightly. We hope we have cared for them and loved on them well.”
