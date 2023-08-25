Church

Courtesy of Mark Overbeek

Meg and Esther Knight, and Meagan and Macie Wiley. 

Volunteers from the Beltway Park Church in Abilene, Texas, came to Kodiak to teach children biblical truths at Frontier Baptist Church for its Vacation Bible School. But they left the island “blown away” by the knowledge the children already had.

“We’ve been blown away with how much of the Scripture many of the children already know,” said volunteer Meg Knight, who came here with her daughter, Esther. This is their second volunteer trip to Kodiak.

