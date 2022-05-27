Psalm 93:1-5 (NIV) — “The Lord reigns, He is robed in majesty; the Lord is robed in majesty and armed with strength. The world is firmly established; it cannot be moved. Your throne was established long ago; you are from all eternity. The seas have lifted up, O’ Lord, the seas have lifted up their voice; the seas have lifted up their pounding waves. Mightier than the thunder of the great waters, mightier than the breakers of the sea — the Lord on high is mighty. Your statues stand firm; holiness adorns your house for endless days O’ Lord.”
Buckle up Buttercup!
Are you ready for this event-filled weekend?
You know we’ve been waiting all winter for this. I must admit, somehow, I haven’t seen a schedule for this weekend (sitting on the porch eating bon bons will do that).
I did see that the carnival rides will be missing. I also saw that in spite of serious setbacks the Soda Jerk crew will be participating.
Crab Fest, one big community food court! A wonderful way to come out and see folks you haven’t seen all year.
Come expecting to see just how creative your neighbors are.
I’ve been blessed in so many ways through our previous Kodiak Crab Fests. Setting up our doughnut booth and working with our volunteers.
I’ve been privileged in the past to participate multiple ways by being allowed to speak at the Fisherman’s Memorial. It has been a definite honor to participate in the graveside service held at the city cemetery in honor and remembrance of those who have died in military service to our country.
These are just a few of the things that stand out to me personally.
Of course, I’m looking forward to seeing and experiencing many of the other Crab Fest traditions. Plus, I’ll be buckled up for new and unexpected treats and playful shenanigans.
One of the things I like is just to watch folks interacting in the midst of the organized chaos.
It’s an exciting idea that folks from the seven villages and folks from other states and countries will blend and share right here in Kodiak City. A wonderful blending of cultures and traditions.
This weekend can have twists and turns upon our emotions. The two key events are the Memorial Moments — Fishermen’s and Military Memorials; to lend reverence, reflection to the lives and memories we hold dear; to help and heal those who know loss and grieve.
Are you familiar with this next saying?
“You seriously have no idea what people are dealing with in their personal lives, so just be nice, it’s that simple.”
Isn’t that thing about funerals and memorials? We grieve the passing of our family and friends while we also have the privilege to celebrate their lives.
There’s something special and unique about an island community.
Personally, I consider myself extremely blessed that Lola and I are able to be a part of the Kodiak Community.
There are so many individuals and distinctive assets to our island life. Like a treasure chest of characters or like the Jewel Beach of personalities.
May each of us be blessed to day and the days ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.