The Bristol Bay red king crab is an iconic symbol of Alaska. Photos of the giant crab held in outspread arms still adorn postcards for tourists to tape to their refrigerator doors. But the fishery’s heyday was five decades ago, and the road to recovery has been bumpy indeed.
It may be at a low point. The State of Alaska was unable to open the commercial fishery for 2022, and the North Pacific Fishery Management Council is taking a closer look at the king crab life cycle, the effects other fisheries have on that cycle, and what tools they have at their disposal to halt the decline.
The 1970s saw a dramatic increase in abundance for the region’s red king crab. Ah, the ’70s. Gas was 57 cents a gallon and hordes of red king crab rippled across the bottom of Bristol Bay. Then the early ’80s hit. While Yuppies were listening to Boy George and hitting the Food Courts, Bristol Bay red king crab crashed like Evel Knievel.
Starting in the mid-’80s the stock climbed fitfully upward until about 2007, but even at its peaks it was a fraction of its biomass in the ’70s. And in the last dozen years abundance has steadily declined. Of great concern is the low abundance of mature female crab, which fell by 25% between 2019 and 2021, to an estimated 7.9 million crab. That’s below the minimum threshold of 8.4 million mature females required for the state to open a directed fishery and resulted in its closure.
It’s easy to understand why biologists might be concerned about the fate of females. They hold onto their clutch of eggs for two months longer than a human pregnancy — 11 months. And even when the eggs mature and the larvae are released, the fate of the youngsters is far from secure.
Red king crabs enter shallow waters to mate, where males grasp females just prior to female molting, fertilizing between 43,000 to a half-million eggs per crab. After carrying broods under protruding tail flaps for nearly a year, hatching generally occurs in April. The larvae swim around for the first two or three months of their lives, flowing with tides and currents, feeding on whatever plankton they can find. During this period they molt into different forms until they finally resemble tiny crabs, at which time they settle down to the bottom.
That bottom should be less than 50 meters in depth, and be “high-relief habitat.” That means boulders, cobble or crushed up shells — the kind of terrain they need, complete with hiding places and food sources. The young crab spend two to four years there as solitary creatures before they start forming pods of thousands of individuals that are less dependent on their home habitat. So the prevailing currents at the time of the hatch can have a big influence on survival, since it can determine the availability of food for the larvae and the suitability of habitat for the young crabs. Water temperatures can have a big influence on these currents. For instance the “cold pool,” a seasonal influx of colder water at the bottom of Bristol Bay, has all but ceased in recent years, and this may also be affecting cod survival.
Managers can’t change environmental conditions. But they can — and do — place limits on fishing behavior, like the establishment of the Red King Crab Savings Area. This is a blocked out area in Bristol Bay that is thought to be a center of mating and molting activity and is therefore closed to non-pelagic trawling. “Non-pelagic” means the net is on the bottom where the crabs are, so it certainly seems to make sense to exclude that activity there. “Pelagic,” or mid-water, trawling is used to scoop up schools of pollock, and has been hailed as a clean fishery, notwithstanding recent struggles with the inadvertent capture of non-target species like salmon, herring and sablefish.
But the North Pacific Fishery Management Council has been aware that mid-water gear does in fact contact the bottom and that the fishery’s “A” season occurs when red king crabs are mating and molting. It is estimated that catcher vessels find their nets contacting the bottom between 20-60% of the time. Catcher processors, which are larger, have a considerably higher rate of contact, hitting the bottom at least 70% of the time. Much of this contact is a matter of practicality. Adult pollock aggregate at or near the seafloor, especially in the daytime. Pelagic, or “mid-water” nets are not built for bottom trawling, and fishermen are prohibited from using modifications like bobbins that might help keep the net off the bottom. Nevertheless, that’s where the fish are, so that’s where they put their nets. Research has shown that modified footropes might help. Some of the suggested changes to gear are permitted in current regulations, some are not.
This leads us to another factor under consideration by managers: unobserved mortality, or crabs that are never captured but die due to trawl “gear interactions.” There is no question that this occurs, but it can only be quantified through assumptions based on guesses, or as Council staff puts it: “informed supposition based on related knowledge.”
Crab surveys only occur in summer months. They really don’t know where they are, or what they are doing, except in the summertime. This hampers the North Pacific Fishery Management Council in efforts it might make to close specific areas to fishing activity during times when crabs might be especially vulnerable. Closing this data gap is essential to efforts to rebuild the stock. But it will take time to approve, fund and analyze new research. Until then managers will have to continue to rely on informed supposition.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
