To the editor,
I was asked recently if I was disappointed in the decision of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs Wade. I replied with, “Yes, I am very disappointed.” A very curt and short answer in comparison to the thousands of words that have been racing through my head the last few days and late into the nights since the devastating decision was made by several strangers — most who have never experienced a menstrual cycle themselves let alone the concept of growing a life within their bodies.
The Supreme Court has now committed hundreds if not thousands of women with extremely limited incomes, resources and family support to a death sentence.
There will always be abortions — legal or illegal it makes no difference. What the difference is [is that] for almost 50 years it has been a safe procedure, not a back street alley abortion where many mothers, sisters, aunts, and in some cases grandmothers have died.
For those reading this and thinking to yourselves: “This isn’t that common! All the people I know and surround myself with would never and have never!” Believe me, you do at least know one. And out of the spectrum of good and bad that you can judge a person on this should never be one of them.
There are over 100,000 children in the foster system waiting to be adopted into a nice stable home, but [they] are still in foster care. I have to ask why?
I read a great letter to the editor about making a law, called “The Personal Responsibility Act.” The courts would use DNA to verify the man is the father of the unwanted child. He must then support the mother and child, medical costs, living costs, education costs, all the costs that a father normally assumes for his child.
This is, of course, assuming he could, and if he could not for whatever reason the funding would once again fall on the taxpayers to raise, feed and educate a child that may spend many of its formative years only surviving but not thriving as it would have with parents who had the resources, funds and desire for this child.
If this is the path we are set to walk down, it is about time a man assumes responsibility for the consequences of their pleasure. Everyone seems to forget it all starts with a penis.
Clarence Thomas wrote in his opinion overturning Roe vs Wade [that it] should open up high court review to other precedents such as the Griswold vs Connecticut 1965 ruling for married couples to use contraception. [It could] also [cause the court to] look into Lawrence and Obergefell, referring to rulings about same sex marriage and same sex intimate relationships.
These are tumultuous and terrifying times. Our rights as a female in the United States of America are whiplashing back 200 years, back to a time when fear and radical religion controlled the masses and science was ignored or shunned.
America has been known as a country that allowed freedoms and rights to its citizens well before a majority of the world, but we are quickly seeing that begin to erode before our very eyes. Even if you don’t agree with this issue, I ask you to stop and ask yourself this question: How much power and say should the government have over what you can and cannot do with your life and your pursuit [of] happiness?
Peggy Smith,
Kodiak
