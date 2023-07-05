Even though the summer solstice is behind us, temperatures in Kodiak still do not really feel like summer. With a light rain falling, I postponed my outside project today and, while sitting inside, listened to the radio.

Two ocean-related stories caught my attention: One was the implosion of a small submarine vessel that carried five passengers to the wreck site of the legendary Titanic. The other story was about orca whales off the coast of Spain that have taken to attacking sailing yachts and other small boats. The latest incident happened just recently in the Strait of Gibraltar, when three orcas attacked a sailing yacht participating in a high-speed long-distance race and forced the yacht to slow down.

