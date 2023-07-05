Even though the summer solstice is behind us, temperatures in Kodiak still do not really feel like summer. With a light rain falling, I postponed my outside project today and, while sitting inside, listened to the radio.
Two ocean-related stories caught my attention: One was the implosion of a small submarine vessel that carried five passengers to the wreck site of the legendary Titanic. The other story was about orca whales off the coast of Spain that have taken to attacking sailing yachts and other small boats. The latest incident happened just recently in the Strait of Gibraltar, when three orcas attacked a sailing yacht participating in a high-speed long-distance race and forced the yacht to slow down.
In 2022 alone, there were more than 200 boat interactions with orcas, and last month alone there were over 20 attacks of orcas on boats in the Strait of Gibraltar off the southern coast of Spain.
The whales ram the boats, sometimes even causing leaks, and break off rudders or bump into the keel sword. This all reminds me of a sci-fi eco fiction book I read years ago.
In Frank Schatzing’s “The Swarm” it is the orca pod off Vancouver that starts attacking boats. Alas, there is no evidence that the unusual behavior of the Spanish whale pod is happening on the American West Coast — different whales but the same idea.
The other story, about the lost submarine, is for all we know entirely unrelated to the change in behavior of orcas in Spain. It is about a small commercial exploration submarine that carried several people more than 3 kilometers beneath the waves to the wreck of the ship Titanic some 350 miles off the coast of Newfoundland. The submarine has imploded and is lost beside the tragic old ocean giant claiming yet more lives in the Titanic disaster.
Curiously, the submarine was called the Titan — probably a name that was supposed to designate its service to exploring the Titanic.
In Greek mythology, the Titans were the elder gods that ruled before the Olympians overthrew them. The ruler of the Titans was Cronus, who was dethroned by his son Zeus and, with the other Titans banished to Tartarus, the depths of oblivion. I don’t know where or when the myth of Tartarus originated, but the deep sea is as close as our imagination can describe such a depth of creational ambivalence.
The Titans were thus very vengeful and uncompassionate, and the deep sea is still one of the last frontiers that modern technology has not yet succeeded to make accessible through safe travel.
If humans are the progeny of the gods it is not surprising that revenge and hate are behavioral patterns common to people. Nonetheless, nobody thinks of themselves as being vengeful, intolerant or hateful. Even within groups that marginalize people who look different, act different, are born in a different class, skin color or social group, there is an understanding that the in-group is “good” and those who are marginalized are threatening.
Hate and aggression are therefore to protect one’s loved ones or in-group. Within political or belief-based communities certain rules are set, and those in the group have to follow and protect that set of rules. Excluding people whose rule set is different becomes an act of protecting one’s flock.
By this simple mechanism a person can be hateful and exclusive to one group, while heroically stepping up for the interests and safety of their in-group. Aggression becomes legitimized for the sake of keeping one’s own group safe whether the perceived threat is real or not. It may not be too surprising that the in-group is usually the privileged side in such disputes over inclusivity.
In the story of the attacking orcas, there is discussion and dispute whether the whales are just playing with the boats or whether the pod leader has had some bad experiences with boats and the attacks are vengeful. Do animals know revenge? We run into the problem that the term “animal” is too broad and what is true for snails and earthworms is not the same for orcas and highly evolved primates.
Orcas certainly have the concept of in-groups and protecting one’s own pod. Many animals that live in groups collectively protect their group and enjoy the safety in numbers. In dolphins — orcas are the largest in the dolphin family — we do have evidence of a pod protecting weak or mis-formed young or even providing aid to injured individuals of another species.
Our understanding of animal intelligence is expanding daily; I have only recently watched an interesting video with observations about the intelligence of octopus (“octopus reach out”; see Kodiak library!). This brings up an interesting conundrum: if hate is borne from protecting one’s social group, it would take a highly developed brain with complex social and communicative abilities.
Inclusion and peaceful acceptance of the different and minorities would mean overcoming the protective instinct and taking a risk by reaching beyond one’s own safe group. This may be a social interaction that is so highly evolved that we are still working on mastering it in our human society! Progress is happening, but it does not come without severe set-backs in the form of profiling enemies.
In human history there are countless examples of profiling an enemy group and persecuting people to protect the ruling group’s set of values. America has a history of persecuting people of color, Native peoples, witches and gays. America is not alone in this; World War I and II in my native country of Germany led to persecution of Jews, disabled people, mentally ill, homosexual and transgender.
In war, fear and hate of any out group is intensified and many crimes go unprosecuted. Luckily, progress can happen when the regime stabilizes and the society settles into peace. Only the fascist quest for power requires an enemy identification in order to define the in-group, which means that as long as there are people seeking power to maintain the dominance of one group over others, there is the profiling of enemies.
My last article talked about the rainbow community. One of the minor Greek goddesses is Iris, the goddess of the rainbow. She was a messenger between the heavens and the mortal world. This also makes me think of the children’s story of the rainbow fish with its many beautiful scales that shined in the colors of the rainbow and made all the other fish envious. In the story, the beautiful rainbow fish is lonely. Acting on the advice of the wise octopus, rainbow fish gives away his pretty scales to the other fish and is accepted into their school.
They form a group based on the inclusion of outsiders. While this is only a children’s story about sharing and avoiding vanity, it is also a story about reaching out and inclusivity. In our amazing world, inclusivity is progress as well as an important step to peace. Nobody likes their boat rocked by orca attacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.