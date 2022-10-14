Galatians 5:13-18 (NIV): “You my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh; but rather, serve one another humbly in love. For the entire law is fulfilled in keeping this one command: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ If you bite and devour each other, watch out or you will be destroyed by each other. So, I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh. For the flesh desires what is contrary to the Spirit, and the Spirit what is contrary to the flesh. They are in conflict with each other, so that you are not to do whatever you want. But if you are led by the Spirit, you are not under the law.”
Religion verses spirituality.
Have you heard this saying by Deepak Chopra? “Religion is a belief in someone else’s experience. Spirituality is having your own experience.”
Allow me to test your sense of humor.
“What is your spiritual animal?” Someone asked me, and I answered, “A four-piece chicken with a biscuit.”
I thought the person asking was going to pop a blood vessel!
I’m not clever enough to come up with that myself. I had read that some time ago, and the question prompted my response. I was just trying to be funny, but the person considered it sacrilegious (which is a violation or misuse of what is regarded as sacred).
I hadn’t been exposed or enlightened to the ideas of having a spirit animal, so I was going for the “funny.” Perhaps it would help if I mentioned I’m bilingual — English and Sarcasm. I must confess that sarcasm is often my ‘go to’ for things I don’t know about or understand.
Perhaps you’ve heard it said or even said yourself, “I’m spiritual not religious.” The fact that I’m writing about the spiritual in the religion section of the paper almost begs for sarcasm.
OK, moving on. Would you agree that having a measure of religion and spirituality is important to having and maintaining a balance in our mind, body and spirit. I personally doubt there’s one simple straight forward answer to the question. I say this based on a simple example in my own experience with people in general.
I get opportunities to have conversations more often with people born in the 1940s and ’50s than I do with people born in the 1990s and 2000s, and what is considered the norm or acceptable tends to have a wide gap, generationally speaking.
It was early in my ministry when technology entered the sanctuary. I’m not considered a tech-savvy individual. So, when I was sharing a message and reading Scripture from the Bible from the pulpit, and as I looked out over the congregation and saw individuals on their phones, I didn’t realize they were reading Scripture or reading an app regarding the message topic I was sharing.
At the time I only had a flip phone.
For some, reading Scripture from the phone during service rather than from a literal Bible during service is sacrilege. To others it’s a practical norm. For me it was me being slow on the uptake of smartphones and tablets.
Earlier this week, I had been doing some reading regarding “Religion verses Spirituality: What are the Similarities and Differences?” Religion is commonly defined as “an organized system of beliefs and practices. Teachings that also include creation stories, devotional practices, ritual observances, and moral codes.”
Spirituality, on the other hand, is typically thought of as “a broad concept that focuses on the connection of the self to something bigger. It deals with questions like our place in the universe and the meaning of life. The aspect where we as humans seek to understand the way we as people connect to the moment, to ourselves, to others, to nature and to the sacred.”
I do like this simple quote: “Religion is an institution that was created by another person. Spirituality is something only you can find inside yourself.”
I don’t want to oversimplify this by saying it this way or using that quote, but for me it was a basic idea that helped me begin to understand the differences — a simple starting point of searching out the difference.
A person can be forced or trained into the mechanics of religion. Spirituality is something no one can decide for you.
You can be influenced on what “brand” of religion you choose to practice. On the other hand, “spirituality is something bigger than yourself and guides you and your life.”
As I reflect on our opening Scripture passage, I narrow my focus on Galatians 5:13b: “Rather, serve one another humbly in love.”
For me that’s bringing religion and spirituality together in a balanced use of Word and Deed.
May each of us be blessed today and in the days ahead.
