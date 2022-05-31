It’s a gloriously sunny day in May. And as much as I don’t like to be indoors when the sun is out, one must go to the store now and then.
Yet, as my dear readers know, it’s when standing in checkout lines that I get inspirations for this column.
So this time, the conversation between two shoppers went something this:
“Will kale grow in the shade?”
“I don’t know,” the other person said. “But moss does.”
Growing plants (other than ferns, salmonberries, and moss) in shady zones can be very challenging. If you live in Monashka Bay, I’m not telling you anything new.
Gardening anywhere has its challenges, but those who dig in coastal Alaska dirt are a special breed. If it’s not rain, freeze-thaw cycles, or bone-shaking williwaws, “shady gardeners” must deal with other issues.
For example, plants must be able to thrive in cool temperatures and dry areas, (such as under the canopy of Sitka Spruce trees) and settle for a landscape dominated by green foliage rather than colorful snapdragons bleeding hearts.
That said, shade is not limited to forests. There’s the north side of buildings and the backside of mountains.
If you’re a shady gardener, you needn’t feel left out of mainstream gardening. There are positive aspects of low-light gardening.
For example, shade plants require relatively little maintenance. You don’t have as many plants to stake or dead flowers to remove. Sure, you have slugs to contend with, but who doesn’t?
Shade plants have feisty foliage that usually crowd out weeds (excluding persistent salmonberries and horsetail, one of the world’s oldest plants) and they require much less water than their sun-worshipping cousins.
That said, here is a list of tried-and-true shade plants for Kodiak shade. There are many others, but I encourage you to visit our local garden centers and investigate different gardens (let the homeowners know you’re doing this), and pay particular attention to what’s growing in the shade.
Take a notebook and a camera. And remember, you’re not limited to ornamentals. Spinach, kale and lettuce can thrive in the shade, too.
All of the plants listed below are available locally, either at a nursery or through a friendly gardener who’s willing to divide a plant or two:
Hostas: The queens of the shade
Hostas are large-leafed perennials that come in many varieties. The hostas thriving in the shade of my bleeding heart plants send up chartreuse leaves edged with white. Another plus: Hostas can also be very fragrant, and all of them flower. Keep an eye out for slugs, though. They will crawl a mile for a Hosta.
Astilbes: Best flowers for shade
Astilbes (uh-STILL-beez) are a hardy perennial whose flowers come in a vast spectrum of pinks, reds and whites. Their leaves are fernlike, often with red or burgundy edging, and the sturdy flowers bloom in feathery clusters atop 2- to 3-foot stalks.
Coral bells (aka Heuchera: Beauties of the shade)
Coral bells or Heuchera (YOU-ker-uh) are members of the saxifrage family. A hardy perennial, it forms a polite clump of leaves with 1½- to 2-foot stems. Small, bell-shaped flowers bloom at the top. Flower colors range from crimson, red and pink to white and green. From spring to fall, coral bells add texture and color.
London pride is another member of the saxifrage family. As a ground cover, the leaves form a tight rosette from which a vertical flower stalk grows and blooms. The flowers are delightful, but its leaves steal the show.
Lungwort is perfect for cool shady spots
Also known as Pulmonaria, its foliage is beautifully dappled with random gray, white or silver dots. If that’s not enough, they present clusters of trumpet-shaped flowers, typically blue, pink, white or purple. The blooms are some of the earliest of the season and they last for weeks.
Forever ferns
Like Ferns are probably the biggest group of shade plants, providing a soft texture and shape, yet they are often overlooked. They grow in poor soil and provide a long season of varying shapes and greenery.
Ajuga (aka bugleweed)
Gardener beware: Ajuga spreads like crazy, but can be tamed. The most common varieties make a mat of dark green leaves and purple or white flower spikes, six inches tall.
THINGS TO DO IN THE GARDEN
Pinch faded flowers to encourage a longer bloom period. Keep up with the weeding. Stake peas, beans, delphiniums, blue poppies, and lilies.
Missing a favorite plant? Local retailers have a superb collection of annuals, trees, shrubs and perennials.
When mowing the lawn, avoid cutting yellow dandelions, at least until they threaten to go to seed. Always set your blade to the highest setting, around three inches. It’s healthier to cut turf grass long than subject it to a buzz cut that leaves a brown base exposed to the elements and little left for photosynthesis.
Start new seedlings of kale and mixed salad greens. Sow turnips, beets and carrots. Rotate hanging baskets and remember to keep carrot seeds damp until they germinate, which can take two weeks.
Ah, you thought I’d forget to list primroses as a shade-loving plant. Consider placing them at the top of your list!
Oh, one more thing: Moss in your lawn is not a bad thing. You don’t have to mow it and it’s green year-round.
Have you seen my new YouTube channel? To get there, copy the following name and paste it in your browser: youtube.com/ItsNeverTooLate. Meanwhile if you have a garden question, get it off your chest! mygarden@alaska.net.
