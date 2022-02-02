The world as we knew it has changed. Of course, in a way that is always true. However, the last three years have left a mark on everyone and for some it has been especially devastating and difficult.
I am the director of the Ocean Science Discovery Program, a marine science outreach program I started in 2009 to engage kids in contemporary and place-based science explorations and hands-on lessons. With public access to the Kodiak Fisheries Resource Center restricted, and the situation in the public schools changing on a daily basis, this and many other educational enrichment activities have been in a state of hibernation for two years. Just yesterday, I made the difficult call to yet again cancel our plans for this spring to take researchers and live ocean animals to the schools. The incredible difficulty created by COVID restrictions makes the logistics and delivery impossible. I feel bad, because there are kids out there who are missing out on important life lessons. Fair it is not. It feels awful: like telling a child that they have to postpone growing up, because right now something else is taking our attention away from them.
I do not want to focus on what we cannot do, but on how we can move forward. I have felt a shift in people’s responses. Over the last month I have had several meetings about outreach and education and what can be done. Perhaps it is just the post-solstice energy that drives people to make plans for the coming year. Perhaps it is the feeling of being frozen in that makes people think about the times when it is easier to move. Perhaps it is just a feeble attempt to get back to what we knew and enjoyed, or the need for a creative outlet to share with others what we care about.
Currently, I have the task of producing a small video that will explain the basics of ocean acidification to mixed audiences. Video production is not the same as in person teaching. I would rather sit down in a circle with my audience and tell them a story, or better yet, take them to the ocean and let it tell the story. Alas, I am sitting safely at home and try to imagine my audience while talking into a recording device and trying to synchronize my words with the moving pictures, in which I am explaining what I have explained so many times before in a classroom filled with real live kids. What is ocean acidification?
Except I could not make myself start there. Another video about a big and devastating environmental threat that is changing our planet. Am I just singing in the chorus of world doomsday announcers? Have you lately had any bad news? Have you ever had so many bad news that you felt you had enough and you needed to shut down because you just could not process any more? What about things that you ultimately feel powerless to do anything about, do these make you angry, sad, frustrated, and emotionally unstable? The last thing that anyone needs who is living in the year 2022 is more bad news with no resolution. I do not have the power to stop COVID or ocean acidification or climate change. Yet, I will not ignore these environmental threats. I do have the power to change how we look at these challenges, and by doing so, how we deal with them.
Humans have amazing powers of problem solving. For many of us, when faced with a problem, we immediately put our big brains to work and try to figure out a way to help. One approach in engineering is to look at the desired solution first, and then work backwards through the process of reverse engineering a change from the status quo, which is the current problem. While this approach does eventually lead to the process of defining and studying the problem, you are coming from a mind space of solving, not one of doom and helplessness. If you come from a great idea, your problem now becomes how to put it into action and you venture on a creative and empowering journey “to save the world,” essentially assuming the mindset of a super hero, and who does not secretly want to be Superwoman or Spider-Man?
In a couple of simplified terms: Ocean acidification and climate change come from an overabundance of carbon dioxide molecules in the atmosphere. If there is too much carbon dioxide, we need to take some out - that is the logical solution. Now, we can put the collective big brain of humanity to the question: “How do we take out carbon dioxide?”
Instead of working on a problem, we are now working on solutions, which is a more empowering and healthier place to work. In working backwards through the process of developing and designing solution ideas, we will come across questions that require detailed knowledge of the phenomenon at the root of the problem, as well as the need for good quantitative data to work with. How much carbon dioxide is produced? How much carbon dioxide is dissolved in the ocean? How much goes in and how much comes out, when and where? What is the variability in these processes? How does the chemistry respond to temperature and salinity differences and how do we measure these things?
In this scenario of problem solving we now have engineers, entrepreneurs, politicians and scientists working together and that is how environmental challenges should be addressed. Instead, too often we get bogged down in defining a problem and constructing doomsday scenarios. This approach comes from a system in which the flow of money is guided by political decision making, and scientists are dependent upon that flow of funds. Any science endeavor now has to compete for funding sources and the most promising way to change the flow of funds is through public pressure on politics. That is why every environmental challenge is presented to the world in terms of worst scenarios and suffocating doomsday messages. Remember that history is full of doomsdays!
The planet is a complex system and upsetting the balance of chemical processes has effects on many of its interconnected ecosystems. Humans have proven to be adaptive and resourceful. The responses to today’s challenges will not lead us back to where we came from, but working together on solutions we may see a future in which we will be facing new and different problems. Spring will come and we will progress toward a world in which we have better ways of dealing with a virus.
Sometimes, like in the carbon dioxide reduction discussion, many solutions are good and add up to give better results. In the case of getting out of a worldwide pandemic, it has been confusing to implement multiple strategies just to see them fail for various reasons. However, that is also part of the problem-solving process; you have to keep taking stock and use emerging facts to improve your solution engineering. People are an amazing part of nature and I have hope that we will move on to new challenges in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.