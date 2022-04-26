Oliver Wilson Steele was born at 10:11 a.m. on April 14, 2022, to Emily Mathers and Tyler Steele. He weighed 9 pounds, 5.7 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Oliver’s parents are from Kodiak. His father works at Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center. Also welcoming Oliver to the family are Ashton, Ethan, Willa and Charlotte.
Proud grandparents are Doug and Sandy Mathers, and Scott and Danielle Currie.
