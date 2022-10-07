Tuesday was election day for city and borough candidates. But the topic of discussion amongst voters at the poll where I voted wasn’t politics or municipal issues. Instead people reflected on the life of Bobby Reynolds, who had died recently.
If his name had been on the ballot for Kodiak’s Most Favored Citizen, he would have won in a landslide. So what endeared people to Bobby Reynolds?
“Bobby was a gentle soul... a good friend,” said Matt Holmstrom, who met Bobby in 1988. Bobby’s mother — Audrey Reynolds, did ironing for people, Matt said.
After being away from Kodiak for several years, Matt accepted a job as city engineer on the island. One Sunday, in July 2020, he decided it was more important to check on a city project than to attend services at St. Paul Lutheran, where he, his wife, Sheringa, and children attended.
When Matt drove to the wastewater treatment plant, it started to rain. “I thought, ‘I’ll drive to Near Island bridge to get an idea of where the weather is coming from,” Matt recalled.
As he drove on Rezanof toward the bridge, he looked off to the right. “There’s Bobby getting drenched in the rain,” he recalled.
Matt turned his vehicle around and drove back to pick up Bobby. “I hadn’t seen him in 16 years. He looks at me and says, ’Hi Matt.’ Just like we‘d seen each other the day before.”
Bobby was heading to St. Paul Lutheran. When Matt dropped him off, he decided to join him, even though he wasn’t dressed in his Sunday best. Bobby “led me back to my church,” Matt said.
Since then Matt and Bobby followed a Sunday morning routine: “I’d pick up Bobby at 9 a.m. and go to St. Paul. After the service we’d go to Mcdonalds; get him breakfast, and then drop him off at the Lighthouse Baptist Church. He’d be there most of the day,” said Matt.
“When I learned that he passed… I was thinking to myself, ‘Bobby lived in the present. He was always present. You could count on him. He was bigger than any one church. He went to the Assembly of God; he worshiped with the Berean Church and ended up at St. Paul. I’ve learned so much from him,” said Matt.
On the day that Bobby died, Matt went to a church council meeting. When the pastor talked about the love, grace and mercy that the congregation showed Bobby, Matt responded, “It was Bobby that showed that love, mercy and grace to me.’”
Besides attending church, Bobby liked to participate in Bible studies.
“It was apparent in our discussions that (Bobby) was firmly grounded in his relationship” with God,” said Bible study leader Linda Kozak. “He seemed to have a pretty good doctrinal understanding and was always encouraging. I wondered sometimes if he was an angel in disguise. His smile and cheerfulness will be missed. We will be grieving for this loss to our community.”
Bobby “would be everywhere, doing videos of every concert, getting autographs,” said Elinor Ramos. “He was always very cheerful and friendly. I’ll miss seeing him around.”
Bobby’s sister, Marlys Cartwright, had been his fulltime guardian, sister, mother and friend since their mother died in 2008, she said.
“Bobby...was never still for very long. He always had a place to go...to meet up with...whoever wanted to visit with him. He loved people so much and loved talking to them. He loved Kodiak. He felt comfortable here. He went to every event in town. He knew about everything that was going on. His favorite pastime was scrapbooking. I have 20 years of scrap booking materials of every event he went to, and music to go with it. What will I do with his 500 tapes and cassettes? My husband, Damon, and I will miss him very much,” said Marlys.
Jonathan Strong, administrator for Strong Solutions, was a close friend to Bobby. “I was blessed to be part of his inner circle these few years. A lot of people knew of Bobby, and said ‘hi’ to him. I saw him in the community and know who he is,” said Jonathan. “I’ve been fortunate to be on his team.”
Noting that Bobby had been living with a family member, Jonathan said that one of Bobby’s goals was to get his own place.
“That never happened here on this earth. Now he has his own mansion. He’s got his own place,” said Jonathan.
A Celebration of Life for Bobby Reynolds will be held at Lighthouse Baptist Church on Saturday at 4 p.m.
“That will be some gathering,” said Matt. “I can only imagine all the people who’ll think of their friend Bobby. That church is going to be packed with people and their stories.”
