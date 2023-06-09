Jeremiah 12:10 (NIV): “Many shepherds will ruin my vineyard and trample down my field; they will turn my pleasant field into a desolate wasteland.”
Known among believers and non-believers are the two main festivals of the Christian church, Christmas and Easter.
Most of the church calendar is framed around and about those two.
Going further, the basic seven church seasons could easily be divided and followed as Advent, Christmastide, Epiphany, Lent, Eastertide, Pentecost and Ordinary time.
Each of these seem straightforward, especially if you’re participating in one of the liturgical churches, such as the Roman Catholic, Russian/Greek Orthodox, Episcopal, Lutheran or Methodist.
Other protestant denominations are often referred to as “free churches.” The main difference, as I understand it, is that the liturgical church follows a set liturgy while the non-liturgical church does not.
The Lectionary is arranged in two cycles, one for Sundays and one for weekdays. The Sunday Cycle is divided into three years labeled A, B, C. 2021 was year B. 2022 was year C. Year A began on Nov. 27, 2022, and continues through Dec. 2.
Free churches are generally protestant, Christian churches that are free from governmental control or free from the liturgy. In other words, they are free to pick the seasonal topic or theme of the sermon or sermon series.
So why this bit of a breakdown?
I may have shared this in an earlier article. “Perhaps, they’re more to be taught and less to be blamed.”
The basic thought, or springboard of thought I’m writing this article from, comes from a question of my own: Why aren’t more people walking through the church doors?
For myself, I remember when I called out to God, “Hey! If You’re there and real I could use a little help. I’ll even go to church if You show me which one. You’ll have to make it clear and simple because I don’t know anything about church, and I don’t trust anyone.”
Well, God heard my prayer and led me right where I belonged and needed to be.
So, I thought perhaps the reason stems from not knowing or understanding the church or how it works, not knowing which one is the right one, the right fit — steeped in ceremony or a bit more casual.
This next thing I’ve heard multiple times, and the older I get the more I learn the truth of it. “The church is built and grows by personal relationship. Partly by clergy, but mostly by relationships with and invitations from members of the congregation.
Like transferring to a new school, new job or new location, what a relief to find someone you know who is already there, someone to put you at ease and help you get familiar with things. Same when someone enters a new church, and they are greeted. How much greater is the welcome if it’s by someone they already know — it’s almost an instant sigh of relief.
Yes, there’s plenty of damage done within the church by church members. Hopefully our personal goal for ourselves within the church is not to do damage with judgment and criticism but to hold to our witness of what God has done for us.
What it was like, what happened and what it’s like now. Remembering and living out the Golden rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do to you.”
Jesus summed up all the laws and the prophets with two commands: Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul and all your mind. This is the great and first command, and the second is like it. You shall love your neighbor as yourself.
As I’ve been meditating on Pentecost — the coming and power of the Holy Spirit — Isaiah 32:15 has stayed on my mind. “Until the Spirit is poured upon us from on high and the wilderness becomes a fruitful field.”
The Holy Spirit has been poured out generously; it’s up to us to receive it and share the fruit and gifts of the Spirit.
Many have trampled down the Lord’s vineyard, but we are the new stewards to build up the fruitful fields.
May each of us be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
