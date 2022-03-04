Matthew 24:6-8 (NIV) – “You will hear of wars and rumors of wars but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. Nation will rise against nation, kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains.”
I’m curious. Reading these verses do you gain encouragement or fear?
Allow me to share from one of the Biblical commentaries regarding this passage.
“Don’t be discouraged; political and natural disturbances have always been a part of world history. So do not allow them to discourage you. They are the ‘beginning of sorrows’. The word translated ‘sorrows’ means ‘birth pangs’. The world is pregnant with possibilities. God is still on the throne! Do not be defeated; this has to do with faithfulness under testing until the Lord returns. Do not let the lawlessness around you rob you of your fervor. A lost world around you needs to hear the Gospel.”
A personal saying I have for myself is, “every day is tricky, some days are trickier than others.”
Mark 9:23 – “‘If you can?” said Jesus. ‘Everything is possible for him who believes.’ Immediately the boy’s father exclaimed, ‘I do believe; help me in my unbelief.’”
And like the man demonstrated, there’s the dilemma that even those who believe can be tormented by doubt at moments. But the man in the midst of doubt showed us the direction – Ask Jesus for help!
Change is inevitable, as the past two years and ‘change’ has proven. Sometimes change comes at you hard and fast … you know, like when you suddenly find that nothing is the same amid a worldwide pandemic.
But the good news is that even when you endure such a huge unwanted transformation, there’s almost always a silver lining.
Right now nationally and internationally there are definite signs of birth pangs. I am personally encouraged by the idea that our faith is tested in such ways until the coming of our Lord.
The New Living Translation put it very clearly. 1 Peter 1:7 – “These trials will show that your faith is genuine. It is being tested as fire tests and purifies gold – though your faith is far more precious than mere gold. So when your faith remains strong through many trials, it will bring you much praise and glory and honor on the day when Jesus Christ is revealed to the whole world.”
Our opening Scripture passage of Matthew 24 in my Bible the heading reads, “Signs at the End of the Age”, followed by the next heading “the Day and Hour Unknown” followed by chapter 25’s heading of, “The Parable of the Ten Virgins, Sheep and Goats”.
Every man, woman and child make decisions every day. It’s my understanding that the Scriptures I’ve mentioned are to encourage us all to be ready, to be steady in the faith, in the words of Christ to believe in God’s will and ways.
John 14:6 carries that to us. “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes unto the Father except through me.’”
Can you hear the words of the boy’s father? “I do believe, help me in my unbelief.”
Spiritually, are you ready?
