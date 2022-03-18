1 John 3:21-21 (NIV) — “Dear Friends, if our hearts do not condemn us, we have confidence before God and receive from Him anything we ask, because we obey His commands and do what pleases Him. And this is His command: to believe in the name of His Son, Jesus Christ, and to love one another as He commands us. Those who obey His commands live in Him, and He in them. And this is how we know that He lives in us: we know it by the Spirit He gave us.”
I have a saying for myself. “You can’t give what you don’t have.”
Having that confidence before God seems to be pertinent. How does one gain such confidence? Right there in the manual (Bible), “because we obey His commands.”
Which of the 613 positive and negative laws of the Jewish Torah? Or perhaps the Big Ten (Ten Commandments).
Matthew 22:36 — “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the law? Jesus replied, ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and will all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it. Love your neighbor as yourself. All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.’”
Have you had this next verbal challenge before from a non or new believer who says, “The Bible said, ‘Ask anything in My name, but I didn’t get what I asked for.’”
The quote comes from John 14:13 where Jesus says, “And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son.”
The Scriptures tell the key, “So the Father may be glorified in the Son.”
Are you familiar with Proverbs 16:2? “All the ways of a man are clean in his own sight, but the Lord weighs the motives.”
We’re currently in the six-week period of Lent. From March 2 to April 14. I look at the Lenten season as spring cleaning for the soul, perhaps using the four Rs as the broom: reflection, repentance, regeneration, rejoice.
I’m grateful for the tool to check our motives the Apostle Paul left us in Philippians 2:1-5.
“If you have any encouragement from being united with Christ, if any comfort from His love, if any fellowship with the Spirit, if any tenderness and compassion, then make my joy complete by being like-minded, having the same love, being one in spirit and purpose. Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves. Each of you should look not only to your own interest but also the interest of others. Your attitude should be the same as Christ Jesus.”
There is so much power and confidence in the following verses of Philippians 2, beyond verse 5 that I just shared.
The Name above all Names is our confidence! May you be blessed today and the days ahead.
