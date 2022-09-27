I learned a new word recently: borealization.

Borealization has been named as a prime suspect in the recent crash of Bering Sea snow crab. So what is it? It turns out, borealization has nothing to do with either northern lights or forests. It is “the advection of anomalous sub-Arctic Atlantic- and Pacific-origin waters and biota into the polar basins…”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.