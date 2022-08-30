For a sablefish longliner few words are more welcome than, “we’re going to Yakutat.”
Not to the town itself, which is quite beautiful. At 17,000 feet, the Saint Elias Mountains tower majestically over Yakutat. They hold the largest ice fields outside the polar ice caps. Glaciers flow down from the mountains to calve spectacularly into the sea.
Yakutat is also known for its world-class sport fishing, and for Cannon Beach, which offers adventurous surfers miles of breaking waves up to 20-feet high.
Longliners care not for these things. For them “Yakutat” refers to the deep waters offshore, which are particularly rich in sea life, including some of the world’s best sablefish fishing.
Sablefish, or “black cod,” are some of the earth’s oiliest and most valuable fish, drawn from the inky depths the old fashioned way, one hook at a time. Sometimes a black cod rises to the surface with a Monterey squid attached, the four-foot-long cephalopod unwilling to give up its prey. So it was not terribly surprising to see sperm whales lolling around in the area as they rested between deep dives.
And soon fishermen began to notice that the sperm whales would follow their boats to eat the discarded heads and guts thrown over the side.
Then it happened. Some clever leviathan realized that the long line of hooks stretching thousands of feet to the bottom was a captive feast, one that did not require a deep dive. Fishermen began to see a marked decline in catch in the presence of sperm whales as they became more adept at “depredation,” or stealing fish from the line.
Starting in 2003 longliners in Southeast Alaska began collaborating with scientists on the Southeast Alaska Sperm Whale Avoidance Project (or SEASWAP) to study sperm whale depredation, and find ways to thwart it. Lauren Wild is a scientist at the University Alaska Southeast who has been working on SEASWAP.
Her work has revealed some interesting facts. First off, the whales are males. Like other whale species, sperm whales segregate by sex. As Lauren Wild says, “The general consensus is that females and calves in family groups primarily spend their time in warmer equatorial waters in the low latitudes, and when the males start to mature they start moving to the high latitudes which have these really productive feeding grounds in the North Atlantic and the North Pacific.”
As far as we know all of the sperm whales we see in the North Pacific are males.
It’s thought a couple of hundred of them are in the eastern Gulf of Alaska, and another couple of hundred hang out near Kodiak Island. But there isn’t an estimate for their total population. We do know there were many more at one time.
As Wild told me: “They were so heavily whaled during commercial whaling that the population probably was severely fragmented, so we don’t really know much about where those males go to breed, and what populations they come from, and if that’s changed since the ’60s when there were a lot of sperm whales killed in this area.”
The Soviet Union conducted an aggressive campaign of unsanctioned whaling between 1948 and 1979. During that time, they took about 200,000 whales in the North Pacific. Of that number over 153,000 were sperm whales.
Of the two hundred or so in the eastern Gulf about 120 have been individually identified near fishing boats. Of that group, only a dozen or so are “serial depredators” that seem to regularly target longline fishermen. Sperm whales will sometimes bite the fish right off the line like a killer whale, which is pretty amazing considering their size and awkward looking underslung jaw. But they also use a technique called “flossing” in which they run the line between their teeth to pop the fish off.
Various strategies were devised to discourage them, mostly involving sound. Sperm whales live in a world of sound. Their enormous head, which is one third of their body length, is a sophisticated sonar receiver. The sounds are focused using spermaceti, an oil for which the whale is named, and processed by its gigantic brain, which, at 17 pounds, is the largest known of any animal, modern or extinct. Sperm whales essentially “see” sound. They send powerful sonic blasts, or “pings,” through the water, which allow them to identify prey at great distances.
It was thought that they don’t like the sound of pings reflecting from metal, so researchers tried attaching metal objects to the groundline, but to no effect. They attached beads to the line that they thought would approximate the sonic reflection of a sablefish, and confuse whales, but the whales could tell the difference.
They tried blasting various loud sounds into the water in an attempt to irritate the whales, but the reward of calorie dense black cod was too tempting. One method that did seem to work was to use a decoy. They discovered that the whales find fishing boats by listening to the cavitation caused by the boat’s propeller when gear is being hauled. Cavitation is the effect of bubbles generated by the propeller, and it is very loud underwater.
When the skipper pulls the engine in and out of gear to follow the groundline it creates a distinctive pulsing sound that the whales have learned to associate with dinnertime. So researchers recorded the sound of a boat hauling gear and played it from a speaker attached to a dummy buoy miles away from the actual set. This actually worked pretty well, but was not foolproof. If the whales approach from the wrong direction they would find the real set first. And this method runs the risk of baiting in whales that might otherwise swim right by.
Regulatory changes that allow fishermen to use fish traps, or “pots,” instead of hooks seem to be the most practical solution to whale depredation. In Kodiak the conversion of the fleet to pots has been rapid. But the cost to convert to an entirely different gear type is another significant expense in an industry that already has a very high cost of entry in the form of privatized catch share quota.
And many of the types of traditional boats that have longlined in Alaska for over a century are not well suited to fish pots. Smaller, collapsible “slinky pots” have allowed some smaller operations to pursue this option. But it’s easy to imagine whale depredation as another driver of the consolidation of sablefish quota into fewer hands, reaching into deeper pockets.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
