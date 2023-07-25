Sen. Ted Stevens was chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee in 2004 when the Bering Sea “crab rationalization” program landed on his lap, fresh from its passage during a sparsely attended meeting of the North Pacific Management Council in Unalaska.

Then-Gov. Tony Knowles has since expressed regret about the quick passage of that motion, which was slapped on the table by his then commissioner of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (who went on to accept a position with the industry soon after). 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.