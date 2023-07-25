Sen. Ted Stevens was chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee in 2004 when the Bering Sea “crab rationalization” program landed on his lap, fresh from its passage during a sparsely attended meeting of the North Pacific Management Council in Unalaska.
Then-Gov. Tony Knowles has since expressed regret about the quick passage of that motion, which was slapped on the table by his then commissioner of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (who went on to accept a position with the industry soon after).
But it wasn’t a done deal. At the time, fishery management programs like “Crab Ratz” had to be approved by Congress, and, in 2004, Washington, D.C., was a powder keg.
A partisan logjam during the previous year had prevented anything from passing in Stevens’ Appropriations Committee, and after intense negotiations, an “omnibus” spending bill, one that combined all the unpassed appropriations into one giant rubber band ball, rolled onto the committee floor.
Every state in the union had skin in this game. The negotiations had been exhausting, and committee members were ready to pass the megabill and move on.
But just before the vote, Stevens walked up to the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2004 and stapled the Crab Ratz program onto it. This was despite strident objections about the program, notably from Arizona Sen. John McCain, who thought the part that awarded “processor shares,” which compelled fishermen to sell to a specific buyer, ran afoul of laws concerning free markets. It turns out he was correct. NOAA General Counsel has since ruled that processor quota is unlawful, which is why we have not seen them since.
Stevens put on his Incredible Hulk tie, and backed down the opposition with his usual blast of bluster, threatening to smash the big bill back into a pile of rubber bands if the Crab Ratz portion was challenged.
Over McCain’s grumblings, the omnibus bill did pass with Crab Ratz tacked on, and the program of privatized access rights to Bering Sea crab we know today was passed into law. The processor quota portion remains, despite its lack of legal basis. This is because it was added using Stevens’ “power as an appropriator.”
Don’t mess with The Appropriator.
The processor quota aspect of the program was not the only one that had been the target of criticism. NPFMC meetings in Anchorage at which the program was developed had been chronically invaded by shaggy crab crew, who lurked at the back of the meeting rooms, crouching like cavemen, waiting for their turns to testify.
Their position was perhaps best expressed by Dave Denis, who referred to National Standard 4, which deals with equity, and bellowed that the allocation of harvest rights was to be fair to “all such fishermen!” Staff had already estimated, correctly, that Crab Ratz would lead to the immediate elimination of a thousand positions on deck.
Boat owners negotiated a “buyback” program that paid them for vessels that would be cut out of the fishery as a result of fleet consolidation. But no buyback program was in the works for the backs of the crews, who would no longer be needed to push pots.
Still, the Council was not completely deaf to crew, it seemed. They crafted a “crew share” or “C share” program that awarded 3 percent of the yearly quota to “crew.” To receive C shares a crewman would have to document his participation, and continue to actively participate to continue to hold quota. The idea was to have quota share available to current active participants.
There are layers of irony to unfold here. First, and most glaringly, boat owners awarded quota had, and have, absolutely no requirement of any type of active participation, other than owning quota. The second is that “crew shares” would never be available to crew.
The hulking horde in the hallways would get no love. This is because crab crew does not exist to the council. The crew license, a thin square of paper resembling a traffic ticket, is not connected in any way to a system that keeps track of them. Since there’s no reliable data on crew, the council, being a science-and-data driven body, cannot recognize them.
Skippers, on the other hand, sign a fish ticket, and are well tracked. So C shares have been limited to skippers, as the only “crew” who can document participation. This is why they quickly became unofficially known as “skipper shares.”
At least the contribution of crab captains was recognized, albeit with a thin 3% slice of quota. But then COVID came along, quickly followed by the crab crash, limiting skippers’ opportunity to participate. But rules for C shares do not account for involuntary lack of active participation. So, skippers are now losing their quota through no fault of their own.
Therefore, the council will be looking at a pair of alternatives at its next meeting. Both would reissue C share quota revoked in 2019. Then the first alternative would adopt thresholds of low abundance that would trigger suspension of the active participation requirements. The second alternative would simply remove active participation requirements altogether. Neither would be in effect in time for the upcoming 2023/24 crab season, should they occur.
Meanwhile, the council is still mulling whether or not to recognize the existence of deck crew. At its next meeting it will also be looking at a staff analysis on how best to “establish a collection of crew data from federal fisheries.”
While noting that the collection mechanism should provide usable data, the analysis will stress the importance of “minimizing the reporting burden and costs to fisheries participants and NMFS.” In other words: “We would like to recognize an obvious group of stakeholders that has been marginalized in the past. But not to the point of spending money on it.”
As far as “costs” to participants, well, that all depends on how you identify participation. In this case participation means owning the access rights, not catching the crab. And many of the real costs of the program have already been borne by the non-participants on deck, living in raingear 20 hours a day, wiping the sting of jellyfish from their eyes to squint into an uncertain future.
