Malachi 3:16-18 (NIV): “Then those who feared the Lord talked with each other, and the Lord listened and heard. A Scroll of Remembrance was written in His presence concerning those who feared the Lord and honored His name. ‘They will be mine,’ says the Lord Almighty, ‘in the day when I make up my treasured possession. I will spare them, just as in compassion a man spares his son who serves him. And you will again see the distinction between the righteous and the wicked, between those who serve God and those who do not.’”

Biblical Prophecy: Generally, comprises the passages of the Bible that are claimed to reflect communications from God to humans through prophets. Jews and Christians usually consider the Biblical prophets to have received revelations from God.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.