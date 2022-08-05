Malachi 3:16-18 (NIV): “Then those who feared the Lord talked with each other, and the Lord listened and heard. A Scroll of Remembrance was written in His presence concerning those who feared the Lord and honored His name. ‘They will be mine,’ says the Lord Almighty, ‘in the day when I make up my treasured possession. I will spare them, just as in compassion a man spares his son who serves him. And you will again see the distinction between the righteous and the wicked, between those who serve God and those who do not.’”
Biblical Prophecy: Generally, comprises the passages of the Bible that are claimed to reflect communications from God to humans through prophets. Jews and Christians usually consider the Biblical prophets to have received revelations from God.
I spend hours reading what others have written in hopes that I might glean a little wisdom and understanding.
What does it mean to “glean”? “To gather slowly, laboriously, bit by bit.” “To gather like grain after the reapers.” “To learn, discover, to find out.” “If you glean something such as information or knowledge, you learn or collect it slowly and patiently, and perhaps indirectly.” (English Dictionary)
In my NIV Bible our opening Scripture passage is titled, “The faithful few.”
From time to time there will be a comment(s) given to me regarding my articles not being traditional sermons or Bible studies. Ha-ha-ha. That’s because they are written as articles and are neither sermons nor Bible studies! Basically, they’re shared food for thought!
For example, this morning while I was reading from the Old Testament book of Malachi chapter 3, specifically verse 18, “And you will see the distinction between the righteous and the wicked, between those who serve God and those who do not.”
To me, personally, I interpret that as prophetic. Biblical prophecy isn’t fortune telling. But as I understand prophetic passages they are inspirations, interpretations, admonitions or predictions.
When researching Bible prophecy, what I see isn’t anything like fortune telling, but more like descriptions of global politics, natural disasters, the future of Israel, the coming of the Messiah, Christ Jesus, His Messianic Kingdom, and the destiny of mankind.
Oftentimes when I’m reading Scripture, I find it’s much like looking at the reversed side of a tapestry where all the strings look like a jumbled-up mess of string. But the presentable side is a beautiful, finely formulated, intricate scene.
For example, consider these verses found in Malachi 3:2-4: “But who can endure the day of His coming? Who can stand when He appears? For He will be like refiner’s fire or a launderer’s soap. He will sit as a refiner and purifier of silver; He will purify the Levites and refine them like gold and silver. Then the Lord will have men who will bring offerings of righteousness, and the offerings of Judah and Jerusalem will be acceptable to the Lord, as in days gone by, as in former years.”
What I ended up doing this morning is I physically wrote out Malachi 3:16-18 first, then wrote out Malachi 3:2-4 right under the first passage — not in an attempt to change the order of Scripture but to follow, to trace the strings of tapestry.
What I found for myself and now share with you: a Biblical principle at work displayed in a very practical tapestry of what Jesus said in Matthew 25:32.
“All nations will be gathered before Him, and He will separate the people one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats.”
I close with this from 2 Peter 3:9: “The Lord is not slow in keeping His promise, as some understand slowness. Instead He is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.”
May each of us be blessed today and in the days ahead.
