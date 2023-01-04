The third day of the New Year has just started, and I still hear occasional fireworks outside. Two nights ago, when there were a lot of firework explosions outside, I had to console our young dog and reassure her that there was nothing to bark at or be afraid of.
While I am not afraid of fireworks, I don’t like the noise of the explosions. Even though I have no personal negative experiences with gunshots and have never been in a situation where I was threatened by the discharge of gunfire or explosives, I have an instinctive dislike for them. Most animals share this dislike and run from sudden loud noises; avoiding them is an instinct.
I just listened to a podcast about animal instinct. The podcaster had an issue with the use of the word instinct. He said it is often used in place of a real explanation. If we can attribute something to instinct, we do not investigate further how this behavior developed. We assume it was inborn, that it just came out of nowhere, but we don’t look closer for an actual scientific answer to explain its origin. He had several examples of behaviors that are often called instinct that have been subsequently explained as not inborn but learned.
It is time for the definition of the word instinct, and I looked up both human and animal Instinct.
Here is what I found for human instinct: “An inborn impulse or motivation to action typically performed in response to specific external stimuli. Today, instinct is generally described as a stereotyped, apparently unlearned, genetically determined behavior pattern.”
An animal’s instinct is the ability to know without thinking, the capability to automatically know how to behave or respond in certain circumstances. This “knowing” ability occurs naturally or instinctively to an animal and is inherited from birth.
One of the most famous early researchers of animal behavior was Konrad Lorenz, and part of his fame came from his experiments with geese and ducks. He took eggs, hatched them out and observed that the newly hatched goslings that were lacking a mother goose imprinted on him instead.
For the longest time, this behavior was explained in biology books as the instinctive urge to recognize the first living thing in sight as mother. Much later, biologists found that geese and other birds “talk” to their eggs, and the chicks learn to recognize the noises of their own species before they hatch.
Once free of the egg they follow the noise they imprinted on while still inside the egg. When Konrad Lorenz did his imprinting exercises, the young birds were hatched in a brood chamber and his voice was the first thing they heard. Thus, he took away the learning that happened before hatching, thus changing the environmental clues by which chicks learn who their mom is.
Calling this imprinting an instinct then is not wrong, but it is oversimplifying a much more complicated process of learning that occurs prior to the time of hatching. Like most studies in science, his early experiments should have led us on a path of asking more questions about the development of brains before birth rather than being satisfied with the vague explanation that it is a pre-formed behavior.
Old truths and concepts are difficult to overcome, and there are many topics that have not been studied further because we have just attributed them to instinct in the way an insurance company refuses to help you with any condition they deem pre-existing.
As I went on to read about basic human instincts, I was intrigued by the number of internet sites that could claim to know how many basic human instincts there are. Depending on what site one consults, there are two, three, five, seven or 18 basic human instincts. I instinctively knew not to trust all these claims as true knowledge (or maybe it is learned behavior) and did not read all of those, but I was curious to get some examples of what those basic instincts might be.
I came up with this list: seeking, anger, fear, panic-grief, care, pleasure/lust, play. In the absence of scientific investigation behind the subject, these are not results but rather theories, which should mark the start of more in-depth research. You might even say, these are the noises made in the egg before the research topic hatches.
According to the podcast, the explanation of animal behavior as instinct originates from a faith-based need to put animals on a different playing field than humans. Many religions have a concept of life after death and some sort of judgment day deciding the quality of this afterlife.
This only works if life is the result of a chain of free-will decisions. Logically, if animals had free- will decisions, they would have to be admitted to the same judgment. The obvious reason this is problematic is that we kill animals to eat them; therefore, we cannot give them the samestatus and concern for their souls.
Some afterlife concepts, such as the Hindu religion, do have a place for animals: in Hindu, a soul has multiple lifetimes so that a human could be reborn in the form of a plant or animal, or even a rock. Some modern paganists believe that the life force that leaves the body after death is absorbed by the world around it and lives on in the living things around, much like molecules and atoms that combine into more complex structures break down into less complex and smaller particles only to recombine with other atoms and molecules into something else in eternal cycles of formation and decay.
Religion is a big and complicated topic, and one I am poorly qualified to discuss. It is not my intention to single out anyone’s belief, but rather to tell the story of how the concept of instinct was introduced and subsequently stalled research into some interesting animal behaviors.
For example, migratory behavior of animals is most likely a combination of a complex pattern of learning and environmental cues. If we were to unravel those cues and triggers, we might be able to gain a useful understanding of some of the incredulous animal superpowers that allow pigeons to find their way over thousands of miles, warn wild elephants of an impending Tsunami, allow some dogs to warn owners of a heart attack or stroke before it happens and allow whales to communicate across ocean basins.
Nature is an amazing source of inspiration, if we open our senses and allow the idea that animals possess senses to perceive and navigate the world that humans do not have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.