The third day of the New Year has just started, and I still hear occasional fireworks outside. Two nights ago, when there were a lot of firework explosions outside, I had to console our young dog and reassure her that there was nothing to bark at or be afraid of.

While I am not afraid of fireworks, I don’t like the noise of the explosions. Even though I have no personal negative experiences with gunshots and have never been in a situation where I was threatened by the discharge of gunfire or explosives, I have an instinctive dislike for them. Most animals share this dislike and run from sudden loud noises; avoiding them is an instinct.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.