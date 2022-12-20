In September, the Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers sent a letter to NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service requesting consideration of an emergency rule that would close the Bristol Bay Red King Crab Savings Area and Red King Crab Savings Subarea to all commercial fishing between January and June of next year.

These areas, which together form a big Ohio-shaped chunk of southeast Bristol Bay, are where most of the red king crab have been caught in the directed fishery, and until 1995 they were also highly productive grounds for bottom trawlers fishing for flatfish. But, in 1995, the Bristol Bay Red King Crab Savings Area was closed to bottom trawling in recognition of its importance as a kind of red crab homeland. The subarea is a 10-mile-wide strip along the southern edge of the BBRKCSA that is closed when the directed red crab fishery is closed, but is open otherwise, because the flat fishing there is so hot.

