In September, the Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers sent a letter to NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service requesting consideration of an emergency rule that would close the Bristol Bay Red King Crab Savings Area and Red King Crab Savings Subarea to all commercial fishing between January and June of next year.
These areas, which together form a big Ohio-shaped chunk of southeast Bristol Bay, are where most of the red king crab have been caught in the directed fishery, and until 1995 they were also highly productive grounds for bottom trawlers fishing for flatfish. But, in 1995, the Bristol Bay Red King Crab Savings Area was closed to bottom trawling in recognition of its importance as a kind of red crab homeland. The subarea is a 10-mile-wide strip along the southern edge of the BBRKCSA that is closed when the directed red crab fishery is closed, but is open otherwise, because the flat fishing there is so hot.
The Bering Sea Crabbers petitioned to close them both to all types of fishing in light of the fact that pelagic gear, which has been allowed there, was shown to be not so “pelagic” after all, contacting the bottom as much as 80 percent of the time. Since the North Pacific Fishery Management Council has declared the stock “a priority conservation concern,” the crabbers wanted the Council to use its emergency rule-making powers to issue a blanket closure in the savings areas for the first six months of 2023.
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council has advised NMFS not to take action on the request.
NMFS’ Policy Guidelines for the Use of Emergency Rules have three benchmark requirements. The situation must:
1. Result from recent, unforeseen events or recently discovered circumstances;
2. Present serious conservation or management problems in the fishery; and
3. Can be addressed through emergency regulations for which the immediate benefits outweigh the value of advance notice, public comment, and deliberative consideration of the impacts on participants to the same extent as would be expected under the normal rulemaking process.
No one disputes that there are “serious conservation or management problems in the fishery.”
But the Council does not see the decline in Bristol Bay red king crab as unforeseen, saying: “While BBRKC abundance is low, the stock is not overfished and overfishing is not occurring, and the stock is regularly assessed so this the decline in abundance is not unforeseen or recently discovered.”
Whether or not regular assessments disqualify a thing as “unforeseen,” this is certainly not the first red king crab crash in Bristol Bay. The first one was nearly 40 years ago. After a record-breaking season in 1980, the fishery was closed after stocks collapsed in 1983. Then, after a decade of small openings, it closed again in 1994 and 1995. In 1996 the Council adopted a more conservative harvest strategy including a threshold for spawning biomass.
Managers thought they had a winning formula and, in 2010, a study published in the ICES Journal of Marine Science titled “Recovery of the Bristol Bay stock of red king crabs under a rebuilding plan” declared that the stock had been rebuilt since 2003, and that since adopting the new management regime “abundance of legal-sized males increased by 58%, [the number of] mature males doubled, and mature female abundance and effective spawning biomass tripled through 2008.” They also touted the crab “rationalization” program, saying “a sharp reduction in fishing capacity improved profitability of the fishery, after implementation of an individual fishing quota programme (sic) in 2005.”
What happened in the dozen years since that rosy assessment?
Well, climate-driven changes in their environment that we don’t understand very well. We do know that red king crab larvae spend months floating and feeding in the water column. Water temperature has a lot to do with where females are when they release their free-floating larvae, as well as which direction the larvae float, how much they will have to eat while floating, and what kind of conditions they find on the bottom when they settle down there, months later.
We know the extent of the “cold pool” has a significant impact on the red king crab life cycle. And the nearshore region along the Alaska Peninsula is important for red king crab larval release and successful settlement of recruits in Bristol Bay.
We think. The truth is, just like struggling chum and chinook salmon in the region, uncertainty is the only thing we can be certain about. Which leads us to the second problem the Council had with using its emergency powers:
“For criterion 3, available information does not support a finding that the immediate benefits of emergency rulemaking outweigh the value of advance notice, public comment, and deliberative consideration of the impacts on participants under the normal rulemaking process. Although the analysis indicates the proposed action could provide habitat benefits through reduced bottom contact by trawl gear and potentially reduced Bristol Bay red king crab mortality, these impacts are identified as uncertain and highly dependent on assumptions that the closure will move trawl and fixed gear fleets into areas with lower crab impacts. The analysis also indicates potentially negative impacts to other prohibited species like salmon, halibut and herring and fleet operations.”
In other words, there is way too much “maybe” in their analysis to ditch their normal thoughtful process and hit the panic button. No one seems to dispute that less contact with pollock nets bouncing on the bottom would be good for red king crab, especially when they are mating and molting. But they don’t even know if the Bristol Bay Red King Crab Savings Area is in the right spot anymore. They also don’t know if pushing harvesters out of the Bristol Bay Red King Crab Savings Area will put them in the path of other prohibited species, like chum and chinook salmon, which are also shifting their distribution patterns.
The quick reflexive nod to “fleet operations” at the end acknowledges one thing we are certain about: Trawlers catch many metric tons of very valuable fish in the area. And they attend meetings.
Changes to the Bristol Bay Red King Crab Savings Area are still on the table, as part of the normal rule-making process.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
