The yearly antics of the Alaska State Legislature bring to life the Yogi Berra quote “It’s like déjà vu all over again.”
Every session it’s the same situation. Defenders of a doubled-up dividend deliver just enough division to derail the train of a long-term budget plan. Although… this year’s Legislature has a different feel.
There seems to be a slim chance that the pieces of a comprehensive fiscal plan could fall into place, one that might include a compromise on the size of the dividend, a broad-based tax like the sales tax proposed by the governor, a reformed oil tax system and a spending cap.
All these pieces are swirling around in Juneau right now, and it's possible they could coalesce into a package. It’s been described as a package that will make everyone unhappy, which might speak in its favor.
A realistic long-term budget plan would be a relief. When grandstanding hard-liners delay every yearly budget bill to the cliff-tickling brink it leaves precious little time for other business, including the dozens of other bills that are introduced each session. Bills concerning political contributions, electric-assisted bicycles, insurance for school employees, refrigerants and carbon capture schemes are also competing for the Legislature’s attention.
Many of the bills proposed each year die on the vine for lack of attention. All the time is taken up with verbal wrestling matches over the capital and operating budgets.
Two fisheries-related proposals might be better left to wither.
Senate Bill 128 seeks to veto a contentious Board of Fish decision. In late February the Board heard testimony from nearly 300 citizens, much of it impassioned, over Western Alaska bound chum salmon intercepted during the “Area M” fishery along the Alaska Peninsula.
It is estimated that 6% of chum salmon bound for the Yukon and Kuskokwim drainages have been caught by Area M fishermen in the last two summers. University of Washington professor Dr. David Schindler told the Board that can be a significant amount when stocks are as low as chum salmon are now in Western Alaska. Escapement numbers are not reaching minimum levels, and every notch they are below that target has exponential implications.
Western Alaska residents asked the Board for significant closures in Area M to allow every possible chum to make it to the spawning grounds. Area M fishermen argued that it was climate conditions, not their fishery, that had caused the chum salmon decline, and that it was not fair for them to bear the burden of its rebuilding.
In the end the Board of Fish took a tack that made everyone unhappy, one that restricted fishing somewhat, under certain conditions. Since then Senators Donny Olsen and Scott Kawasaki have co-sponsored Senate Bill 128, which would pre-empt the Board of Fish action and close the Area M fishery outright between June 10 and June 30.
The problem with legislative action undoing a Board decision is that there is no public process in the Legislature to match that of the Board of Fish. A relative trickle of testimony from lobbyists who can afford to follow the process in Juneau from committee to committee is not the same as open public testimony to the Board. Nor do they get the slew of information presented to the Board. It is bad precedent for the Legislature to micromanage its own boards and commissions.
The second proposed action that smells fishy has to do with bycatch. House Bill 8, sponsored by Representatives Vance, Cronk, Rausher and McCabe, would seek to solve the bycatch problem by redefining its terms. Bycatch has been an especially hot button issue of late, as trawlers inadvertently scoop up species like halibut and chinook salmon that are in short supply for those fishing them directly.
The North Pacific Management Council has been considering abundance-based caps on bycatch of these species. The state’s Bycatch Task Force recommended a number of steps, including robust research funding and investments in gear modification. House Bill 8 does not endorse any of those actions. Instead it eliminates bycatch by redefining it as “catch.”
HB 8 points out that “current conservation and management measures implemented by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, while allowing for the harvest of hundreds of millions of pounds of seafood, also annually results in tens of millions of pounds of bycatch in the Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska waters…” and that “many of the species discarded as bycatch are species that are commonly sold, processed and consumed as marine protein, yet these fish are discarded as bycatch because they have been caught with the wrong gear, at the wrong time, or outside what the existing regulatory structure permits… .”
Therefore, the solution is simple. “Adopting regulations that permit fish caught as bycatch to be legally retained instead of being discarded as they are now would reduce fishery bycatch in accordance with National Standard 9 of the Magnuson-Stevens Act.”
So, bycatch reduction is easy, really.
The problem is we are calling it bycatch. And merely because it has been “caught with the wrong gear, at the wrong time, or outside what the existing regulatory structure permits…” In other words, outside the rules. Bycatch reduction can be achieved with the stroke of a pen by simply changing those rules. [HB 8] calls on the state of Alaska to alter its own regulations to achieve this, and to use its influence on the North Pacific Fishery Management Council to “evaluate the economic value that could be realized through better utilization of bycatch. …”
Of course the missing part of this equation is the economic value lost to fishermen fishing according to regulations. There are reasons we have seasons, and impose limits on gear types and vessel size. Some of those reasons are economic or ecological, some are cultural, and some have to do with empowering local fishermen and their communities. None should be sacrificed to an effort to reduce bycatch on paper only, while making a quick buck at the same time.
