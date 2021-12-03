2 Timothy 4:1-5 (NIV) – “In the presence of God and of Christ Jesus, who will judge the living and the dead, and in view of His appearing and of His kingdom, I give you this charge: Preach the Word; be prepared in season and out of season: correct, rebuke and encourage — with great patience and careful instruction. For the time will come when men will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear. They will turn their ears away from the truth and turn aside to myths. But you keep your head in all situations, endure hardship, do the work of an evangelist, discharge all the duties of your ministry.”
There’s many changes and challenges coming and even now a wave of change is upon us. Naturally there’s a desire for things to return to “normal” but we instinctively know the only normal is a constant state of change.
As I was reading and meditating on our opening passage a movie scene played across my mind’s eye from the movie “Kingdom of Heaven.”
Sitting in front of a chess set, King Baldwin IV says to Balia, “A king may move a man, a father may claim a son, but that man can also move himself, and only then does that man truly begin his own game. Remember that howsoever you are played or by whom, your soul is in your keeping alone, even though those who presume to play you be kings or men of power. When you stand before God, you cannot say, ‘But I was told by others to do thus,’ or that virtue was not convenient at the time. This will not suffice. Remember that.”
Something I’ve heard the whole time I was growing up, pre-teen teen, young adult and even these days, “Well I was taught.”
It’s used more or less as a defensive statement.
Personally, when I got saved, confessing Christ as Redeemer, reading Scripture, seeking answers, putting word and deed into Biblical perspective. I realized I don’t get to use that defense anymore. I don’t, based on a point of truth. That was hard to come to grips with ... I was taught wrong. Maturity calls for corrective, personal accountability
1 Corinthians 13:11 says, “When I was a child, I talked like a child, I reasoned like a child when I became a man, I put those childish ways behind me.”
Now when I say that I don’t mean I wasn’t taught with sincere intention. I mean I was raised by non-Christians, lived in an extremely worldly environment.
Today I live by Biblical standards.
Do I fall short of those standards? Yes, I do!
Do I find myself off course at times? Yes, I do!
I have a fondness for quips and quotes one of my favorites is regarding standards.
“A goal is a single achievement. A goal is an accomplishment. A standard is a constant ... A standard way of being — a bearing in calm or storm. A standard will carry you through goal after goal.”
“Remember that however you are played or by whom, your soul is in your keeping alone.”
I was in my 30s when I began to seek Biblical standards. What became a fascination for me is some of the things I grew up hearing and finding out later were incorrect. For example: I didn’t grow up going to church, but I had heard about the book of “Revelations.”
In truth the book is titled, “Revelation.” Allow me to share how that book opens.
Revelation 1:1-3 (NIV) — “The revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave Him to show His servants what must soon take place. He made known by sending His angel to His servant John, who testifies to everything he saw — that is the Word of God and the testimony of Jesus Christ. Blessed is the one who reads the words of this prophecy and blessed are those who hear it and take to heart what is written in it.”
A single prophecy with many parts.
What I learned about reading Scripture versus what I heard or was told. It’s far better to read it for yourself. There’s differing factors: did they misspeak, did I hear wrong?
For example, by reading the opening to the book of Revelation: The Revelation of Jesus Christ indicates to me a single revelation — not plural.
Then in verse three, “the one who reads the words of this prophecy”. Again, it’s a single prophecy as a whole.
Revelation 22:7 — “Behold, I am coming soon! Blessed is he who keeps the words of the prophecy in this book.”
