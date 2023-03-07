Most of Alaska’s places have no roads between them. Drivers can pretend if they want, speeding along in Tercels on the Parks Highway, or whistling into Anchorage from Wasilla in their minivans to see a quick show downtown.

But the fact is we live on a very narrow alleyway of road connectivity. Alaska is really knit together through its waterways. And whether it’s the newly re-christened “Port of Alaska” in Anchorage, or a barge landing in Bristol Bay, Alaska’s ports and harbors are truly the state’s economic hubs. 

