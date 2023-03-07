Most of Alaska’s places have no roads between them. Drivers can pretend if they want, speeding along in Tercels on the Parks Highway, or whistling into Anchorage from Wasilla in their minivans to see a quick show downtown.
But the fact is we live on a very narrow alleyway of road connectivity. Alaska is really knit together through its waterways. And whether it’s the newly re-christened “Port of Alaska” in Anchorage, or a barge landing in Bristol Bay, Alaska’s ports and harbors are truly the state’s economic hubs.
It is looking like the next decade will be transformative for Alaska’s ports and harbors, due in large part to the infrastructure law passed by Congress last year. Ports and harbors from Nome to Valdez are pursuing major upgrades. In Unalaska the U. S. Army Corp of Engineers has announced that it will fund 75% of the cost of a $30 million project to dredge a shallow underwater bar of hard rock and sediment that spans the entrance to Iliuliuk Bay, just in front of town. This could be a game changer for Unalaska, which is otherwise well positioned to serve and harbor passing freighters.
In Homer they have begun a study that will last for three years and cost millions of dollars to explore expanding their harbor. Large fishing vessels now often find themselves tied up three deep in the Homer harbor. But the study will look beyond serving the needs of the fishing fleet and into providing berthing for much larger cruise and cargo ships. This could open up Homer’s economy by providing another welcome stop to the cruise ship’s itineraries, and an alternative route for road system-bound cargo.
Last year the Port of Nome received $250 million from the federal government to begin its Deep Draft Port Project, a $505 million job for which the Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to pony up $379 million.
Fixing the Port of Alaska, with its tremendous tides driving ice and silt, has been a monumental challenge. Efforts have been so fraught that last year a federal judge awarded the Municipality of Anchorage more than $367 million in damages for failed construction approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation. But they continue to try. The Port of Alaska Modernization Program, a cluster of projects that are expected to take a decade to complete, is expected to cost $1.8 billion to $2 billion of combined state and federal funds.
But not all projects will be funded. Many federal grants are competitive, with municipalities facing off over their share of money pegged for ports and harbors. Kodiak is a great example.
Kodiak is home to Alaska’s largest fishing port: More than 600 vessels are homeported in the Kodiak Island Borough. St. Herman Harbor is Kodiak’s largest, with about two thirds of Kodiak’s boats parked there. It is literally falling apart, with floats chained together, electrical boxes failing, and pilings falling into the water. Toppled pilings have become such a problem that the Harbor Department has turned to the innovative technique of clamping steel sleeves around the rotten spots. But big Band-Aids can’t fix a harbor that is already 10 years past its life expectancy.
St. Herman Harbor was built by the State of Alaska in 1982. Since then the state has shifted both ownership and maintenance responsibilities for Kodiak’s harbor to the local government, as it did around the state. And as has been the case around the state, the local government has been hesitant to pass on the full cost of maintenance to local users and taxpayers, with good reason.
In a rate study done for the Kodiak Harbor in 2021, Northern Economics estimated that moorage fees and other adjustable rates would require an increase of more than 63%, followed by regular adjustments for inflation, to pay for operating costs and needed repairs. Alternatively, a one-time cash infusion of about $28 million would have allowed the harbor fund to avoid a steep one-time fee increase, and instead just make annual adjustments for inflation. That was the estimate in 2021. Since then prices have gone up.
The cost had been ballparked at about $40 million back then. But in its scoping document for the Kodiak St. Herman Harbor Floats Replacement Plan, delivered at the end of January, PND Engineers estimated the cost to be closer to $56 million.
St. Herman Harbor certainly needs some work. It has 15 main floats, 13 of which are the originals from 1982. The 2 newer floats, M and N, which accommodate larger vessels from 63 to 150 feet, were completed in 2000, and are in pretty good shape, and can be reused. But the 13 older floats are described as “in a general state of deficiency,” and in need of replacement. Also, the steel pilings are in poor condition throughout the harbor, as are the water and electrical utilities. Replacing the floats basically means replacing everything.
The rebuilding plan would start at the two newer floats, M and N. Float N will be detached and scooted to the west, and renamed Float O. A new Float N will then be constructed in between. This should allow boats to be shuffled west as they work their way across the harbor float by float.
But for now the biggest job for Kodiak’s harbormaster is dotting “i”s and crossing “t”s on every viable grant application.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.