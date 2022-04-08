2 Corinthians 7:10: “For the sorrow that is according to the will of God produces a repentance without regret, leading to salvation, but the sorrow of the world leads to death.”
The above verse of scripture comes from the New American Standard Bible (NASB). It is the version my wife prefers.
With the Lenten season in mind this verse has lead me into a great deal of study and I share with you a small portion of what I discovered. The verse mentions two kinds of sorrow and I used several study tools to dig this out more for my own understanding.
Have you ever heard the saying “a stack of Bibles?” I used several study Bibles that have commentaries, plus several individual commentaries and a parallel Bible which has four translations side by side, so you can see the difference and likenesses at a glance.
The translation I found most helpful because of the fullness of it’s wording for this particular verse was the New Living Translation (NLT) (my wife’s second favorite). As it is written, “For the kind of sorrow God wants us to experience leads us away from sin and results in salvation.”
In my opinion, this is the godly sorrow we see in the disciple Peter when he denied Christ three times in Matthew 26:75; “And he went outside and wept bitterly.” Tears of remorse followed by repentance
It is this type of sorrow, leading to repentance, that lead him to forgiveness and being reaffirmed by the risen Christ.
It’s also this type of repentance, which I understand King David said to Nathan, “I have sinned against the Lord” and demonstrated when writing Psalm 51. Remorse which leads to repentance.
The second type of sorrow mentioned is worldly sorrow that produces death.
I used two scriptures to help me get a fuller understanding of worldly sorrow. The first being from 1 Samuel 15:23b which says, “Because you have rejected the Word of the Lord, He has rejected you as King!”
The second verse was Matthew 27:3a, “When Judas who had betrayed Him, saw Jesus was condemned, he was seized with remorse.”
Having done these searches, returning to the NLT which says, “Worldly sorrow which lacks repentance results in spiritual death.”
I’m convinced it’s not a single act, but a persistent rebellious nature, a hardening of the heart. I couldn’t help but think of the scripture from Romans 1:28, “Just as they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God.”
So after many hours of study, I realized it’s actually very simple. God allows sincere U-turns.
2 Peter 3:9: “The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. Instead he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.”
The clearest illustration I know of to demonstrate the act of repentance is the act that follows the confession: “If you’re headed the wrong way, turn around and head in the right direction — God allows U-turns.”
The main difference I see between Judas’ act of remorse and Peter’s is Judas’ didn’t involve God. Peter went to God.
Matthew 11:28 (NLT) “Then Jesus said, ‘Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens and I will give you rest.”
May we each be blessed today and, in the days, ahead.
