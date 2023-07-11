Earthquake

Ned Rozell photo

George Plafker holds up a photo of uplifted Alaska shorelines he took after visiting the southern coast following the March 1964 magnitude 9.2 earthquake. Plafker was standing in his office in Menlo Park, California, when this photo was taken in 2013.

On March 27, 1964, California geologist George Plafker was attending a research conference in Seattle when news came of a big earthquake in Alaska.

“It was almost quitting time for the day at the meeting when some guys came back from the Space Needle and said they felt rocking,” Plafker said recently at his office in Menlo Park, California. “We said, ‘That’s a serious earthquake.’”

